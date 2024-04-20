Close Menu
    CVJ Wochenrückblick

    Weekly review calendar week 16 – 2024

    By on News

    What happened this week in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies? The most relevant local and international events as well as appealing background reports in a concise and compact weekly review.

    Selected articles of the week:

    Bitcoin represents a groundbreaking development in the world of finance and is the first successful implementation of a decentralized digital currency. The distributed payment system enables the secure and direct transfer of digital money without the need for a third party. As part of this vision of an independent network, Bitcoin’s monetary policy is also programmatically predetermined. The inflation of “digital gold” decreases every four years. The fourth halving has already taken place today. What does this mean for the price?

    New token protocol on Bitcoin

    For a year now, the so-called Ordinal Inscriptions have enabled developers to create fungible tokens (BRC-20s) and non-fungible collectibles (NFTs) on the Bitcoin blockchain. However, Bitcoin is by no means optimized for trading fungible tokens. The handling of BRC-20 tokens therefore has many inefficiencies. The Runes protocol, which was published in the Halving block, is intended to change this.

    A landmark court case for the DeFi sector

    Blockchain technology enables the programming of automatically executing protocols, so-called “smart contracts”. In a decentralized way, developers can create applications that run independently of the original team on a distributed network. Today, there is an extensive ecosystem of such decentralized applications (“dApps”), of which Uniswap is the leading protocol for trading cryptocurrencies. The application was developed by the US-based company Uniswap Labs. According to the SEC, Uniswap Labs is providing investors with a non-registered securities offering. Such an interpretation of the law would have devastating consequences for the entire decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

    Asia wants to catch up

    The first spot-based Bitcoin ETFs have been trading in the United States since mid-January. By all indicators, these products have been a complete success. Now Hong Kong wants to follow the American example. The relevant authorities have granted approval for spot ETFs on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) and trading should begin in the coming weeks. However, it remains to be seen whether the rush for the products will be similar to that in the US.

    Altcoins suffer from liquidation cascade

    Just under a month ago, Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of USD 73,000 after a breathtaking rally since the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs. The market then finally calmed down over the past few weeks. Bitcoin entered a consolidation phase, while investors shifted their focus further along the risk curve to altcoins. Over the past weekend, there was then a significant liquidation cascade of leveraged positions. This was triggered by the renewed conflict in the Middle East.

    Would you like to receive our weekly review conveniently in your inbox on Saturdays?

    Subscribe CVJ.CH Newsletter

     
    Email address:


    Share.

    About the author

    The CVJ editorial staff consists of a team of Blockchain experts and informs daily and independently about the most exciting news.

    Related Articles

    dobalance