Weekly review calendar week 16 – 2024

Asia wants to catch up

The first spot-based Bitcoin ETFs have been trading in the United States since mid-January. By all indicators, these products have been a complete success. Now Hong Kong wants to follow the American example. The relevant authorities have granted approval for spot ETFs on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) and trading should begin in the coming weeks. However, it remains to be seen whether the rush for the products will be similar to that in the US.