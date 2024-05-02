Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (“CZ”) sentenced to for months in prison

Within a few years, the cryptocurrency exchange Binance experienced a rapid rise from a startup to the most dominant crypto trading platform. However, in doing so, it neglected some compliance regulations. As a result, the founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao ("CZ") was sentenced to four months in prison.

For many years, the "regulatory flexibility" of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange was an open secret in the industry. Binance initially implemented lax Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations, allowing users from around the world to trade cryptocurrencies without a physical location. At a time when many competing exchanges were tightening regulations, this was attractive to users. Just a few years after its founding in 2017, Binance secured the top spot among trading platforms. It was only after the FTX collapse that regulators became aware of the situation. In the spring of 2023, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) filed a complaint against Binance. A few months later, the company was fined $4.3 billion. Now comes the final punishment, founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao has to serve four months in prison.

Regulatory violations by Binance

In November, Binance reached a settlement with law enforcement authorities. CEO Changpeng Zhao admitted to violating U.S. anti-money laundering regulations and resigned from his position. The disclosure of internal chat logs made the allegations indisputable. Senior Binance employees admitted to financing terrorism and directed compliance officer Gerald Lim to falsify company audits.

Binance was well aware that criminals were using its platform to launder money. By its own admission, the cryptocurrency exchange simply turned a blind eye. Prosecutors originally sought three years in prison for CZ. However, the Binance founder pleaded guilty and expressed deep regret for his wrongdoing. More than 160 letters from friends and business associates eventually convinced the court of Zhao's good intentions.

CZ is not Sam Bankman-Fried

Zhao's short prison sentence stands in stark contrast to Sam Bankman-Fried's 25 years. After all, the prosecution only accused Binance of circumventing money laundering regulations. There was no fraud case like FTX, and CZ admitted his guilt early on. Still, prosecutors had hoped for a harsher sentence. While "Zhao is not Sam Bankman-Fried or a monster," this was more than a minor regulatory lapse.

Since reaching a settlement with U.S. authorities, Binance has sought to clean up its act. Under new CEO Richard Teng, a former regulator in the United Arab Emirates and Singapore, there is now a greater focus on compliance. Zhao's strategy appears to be working. Already, Binance processes nearly half of the crypto trading volume. And the former CEO gets to keep his substantial stake in the company, estimated at tens of billions of dollars.