The website well-known crypto trading metrics provider CoinMarketCap (CMC) has changed its volume-based ranking algorithm. The change is aimed at reducing the relevance of volume inflation caused by wash trading.

Taking order books into account for more accurate liquidity data

Speaking to an audience at CoinMarketCap's first major conference, The Capital, Chief Strategy Officer Chan outlined the company's vision to redefine the crypto market with more accurate data. The change is intended to democratise access to accurate data.

Ultimately, CMC has moved away from its existing "Volume Weighted Average Price Ranking". Under the new approach, CMC will request order books from exchanges, with 70% of the exchanges covered already disclosing their order books.

Chan explained that the liquidity components make it difficult for exchanges to manipulate the data. According to the new metric, volume in the order book near the mid-price will carry more weight in the ranking. Another important component is order size. This adaptive depth brings more clarity and makes the crypto market more transparent.

Ranking based on Coinmarketcap.com's new liquidity algorithm

Wash trading is a well-known problem in crypto exchanges

Wash trading, the artificial inflation of trading volumes, is a popular marketing tool for some crypto exchanges. Research by the Blockchain Transparency Institute has found that certain reported trade volumes contain up to 90% wash trading. Of the top 100 exchanges listed on Coinmarketcap, 73 exchanges have more than 90% wash trading. This explains why almost unknown crypto exchanges appear in the top 24-hour volume statistics on CMC. With increased transparency in the statistics, wash trading volumes have decreased, with a reported 35% less "fake volume" in June alone.

source: bti.live

Kraken, Poloniex and Coinbase with "clean" volume statistics

According to the Blockchain Transparency Institute, Kraken, Poloniex, Coinbase and Upbit are the cleanest exchanges in the reporting period. On the other hand, OKEx and Bibox are the exchanges with the highest percentage of "wash trading".