Tokenized US Treasury Bills crack a billion dollars assets under management

The world of finance is witnessing a new era as traditional assets move onto the blockchain as tokenized assets. This trend of tokenization is transforming how investments opportunties are accessed, traded and captures a new user base, as evidenced by the rapid growth of tokenized US Treasury Bills.

In the current economical environment of rising interest rates, the allure of stablecoin yields is dimnishing. Investors seeking a balance between risk and return are increasingly turning towards government treasuries, particularly US Treasuries, known for their established security and attractive returns. This shift has fueled a surge in the tokenization of these securities.

First movers capturing the tokenization trend

Several innovative projects have spearheaded moving government securities on-chain. A few examples are the companies of the likes of Ondo Finance, Backed Finance, Matrixdock, Maple Finance, and Swarm. Collectively these crypto-native projects have already attracting over $300 million in assets under management (AUM). These efforts demonstrate the significant potential of tokenized government securities to capture investor interest.

But the realm of tokenized government securities extends beyond the realm of startups. Established financial giants like Franklin Templeton, WisdomTree and most recently BlackRock have also entered the market, offering tokenized versions of their US Treasury products. Interestingly, Franklin Templeton opted for the Stellar blockchain instead of the market dominating Ethereum or another Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible blockchain such as Polygon, Avanlanche, Base or the non-EVM chain Solana.

Tokenized TBills crack a billion dollars

Of the total AUM of $1.044 billion (excluding double counting), Franklin Templeton's BENJI product has a market share of about one third, closely followed by BlackRock's "BUIDL" with over $285 million after less than a month. The runner-up is "USTB" from asset management firm Superstate with 7% of the market. A total of 17 tokenized US government securities products are currently tracked.

Ondo Finance also chose the non-EVM (not directly compatible with Ethereum chains as the base code differs) Solana, possibly a strategic move to capture market share of the third largest blockchain by market cap after Bitcoin and Ethereum. Currently, 30% of AuM is on the Stellar blockchain, all from Franklin Templeton's BENJI, while Ethereum holds around 65% from a diverse range of products. Solana (4.5%) is slightly ahead of Polygon (1.2%).

The future of tokenized government securities

The tokenization of government securities represents a significant leap forward in the financial sector. By opening up new avenues for investment and increasing accessibility, this trend has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with these fundamental assets. As the market continues its rapid evolution, it will be interesting to see how the U.S. financial giants compete for market share and what potential innovative underdogs emerge. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink sees tokenization as the next major step for the adoption of digital assets.

In Europe, we are also seeing development in the tokenized government securities space. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has already successfully issued a £50 million tokenized bond on the Ethereum network in 2023, France completed a tokenized green bond issuance in the same year, and the German Development Bank (KfW) is planning to issue it's first crypto security bond in early 2024. Overall, with a positively evolving framework in the EU, more and more developments in the tokenization space are underway.