Weekly review calendar week 16 – 2024

Hong Kong is on the verge of introducing Asia’s first crypto ETFs, which could be a groundbreaking development for the global cryptocurrency market. These ETFs, approved for spot Bitcoin and Ether, come just months after the introduction of the Bitcoin spot ETF in the USA. Hong Kong might even beat the USA in implementing an ETH spot ETF. This could trigger a domino effect and boost institutional investment in cryptocurrencies. It’s worth noting that little to no inflow from Chinese investors is expected as they don’t have direct access to crypto products. Nonetheless, the Hong Kong ETFs could play a significant role in shaping cryptocurrency policy in the region.