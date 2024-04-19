Weekly review calendar week 16 – 2024

What happened this week in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies? The most relevant local and international events as well as appealing background reports in a concise and compact weekly review.
Selected articles of the week:
Hong Kong is on the verge of introducing Asia’s first crypto ETFs, which could be a groundbreaking development for the global cryptocurrency market. These ETFs, approved for spot Bitcoin and Ether, come just months after the introduction of the Bitcoin spot ETF in the USA. Hong Kong might even beat the USA in implementing an ETH spot ETF. This could trigger a domino effect and boost institutional investment in cryptocurrencies. It’s worth noting that little to no inflow from Chinese investors is expected as they don’t have direct access to crypto products. Nonetheless, the Hong Kong ETFs could play a significant role in shaping cryptocurrency policy in the region.
The US dollar stablecoin market is currently concentrated in the hands of two companies: Tether…
Bitcoin Rune protocol for tokens on Bitcoin
The introduction of the “Runes” token standard on the Bitcoin blockchain promises significant advancement for the Bitcoin ecosystem. Following the success of “Ordinals” last year, this new protocol could trigger a similar surge. Ordinals led to increased transactions and substantial revenue growth for miners. Runes may have a comparable impact by expanding Bitcoin’s functionality and enabling new use cases. However, network congestion and security concerns could pose challenges and even cause a divide in the Bitcoin community.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is moving forward with the Helvetia III pilot project, becoming…
SEC lawsuit agains Uniswap
The leading decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap is facing legal challenges from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC alleges that Uniswap has violated US securities laws. Uniswap Labs, the company behind Uniswap, is accused of providing investors with an unregistered securities offering. This lawsuit could have significant implications for the entire DeFi ecosystem, as it concerns the regulatory treatment of decentralized financial applications. The dispute underscores the increasing regulatory pressure on the crypto industry and could result in crypto companies, and their innovative power, leaving the US.
Tokenized US Treasury Bills on the blockchain led by US giants such as Franklin Templeton and BlackRock are capturing new markets.
The Bitcoin halving
The Bitcoin halving this week marked a central milestone in Bitcoin’s monetary policy. This event, which occurs every four years, halves the reward for Bitcoin miners, leading to a reduction in the currency’s inflation rate. Historically, the halving has impacted the price of Bitcoin by reducing the digital asset’s supply and potentially triggering a longer bull market. Additionally, the halving affects the mining industry, as miners need to reassess their profitability, and the network’s computing power plays a crucial role.
The Zug-based startup Zippy aims for global cryptocurrency mass appeal with several unique features of its new app.
Conflict in the middle east trigger altcoin liquidation-cascade
After hitting a new all-time high of $73,000 USD last month, Bitcoin experienced a correction triggered by geopolitical tensions. An attack by Iran on Israel led to a -17% decline, followed by massive liquidations of derivative positions worth over $600 million USD. Altcoins also suffered severe flash crashes, with Solana (SOL) dropping to a low of $116 USD after trading above $200 USD just two weeks prior. These events resulted in the largest wipeout of altcoin derivative positions in the history of blockchain.
The Swiss Metaverse Association publishes the first Swiss position paper on regulating the Metaverse.