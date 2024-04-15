The Middle-East conflict: Liquidation cascade hits altcoin markets

The complete overview of the day’s events on the (crypto) markets. Compactly summarized in the market commentary of the CVJ.CH editorial team. Market commentary

Just under a month ago, Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $73,000 after a breathtaking rally since the approval of the spot Bitcoin ETFs. So far, $12.53 billion in net inflows through the products have pushed the price higher. Over the past few weeks, the market has gradually calmed down. Bitcoin entered a consolidation phase as investors shifted their focus further along the risk curve to altcoins.

A headline about an attack by Iran on Israel led to a drop back to the previous all-time high of around $60,000. Bitcoin corrected about -17%. Impatient derivatives traders suffered heavy losses. Over $600 million in Bitcoin positions have been liquidated in the past few days. Meanwhile, BTC has recovered slightly. It seems that crypto traders overestimated the conflict between Iran and Israel.

Altcoin Markets Suffer Flash Crash

Alternative cryptocurrencies ("altcoins") often react more strongly to moments of panic. Less liquidity leads to more aggressive corrections. This pattern was once again evident over the weekend. While Bitcoin's correction stayed within a typical range for uptrends, certain altcoins experienced outright flash crashes. For example, the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Solana (SOL), hit a low of $116 on the most liquid trading pair. Just two weeks ago, the currency was trading above $200.

Other altcoins corrected even deeper. In fact, the liquidation of altcoins far exceeded the forced liquidation of Bitcoin derivatives. Within 48 hours, $1.16 billion in liquidations hit altcoins, compared to $387 million in Bitcoin. The result: the largest wipeout of altcoin derivatives open interest (OI) in history. Over $22 billion in crypto positions were liquidated. This represented 40% of the open interest in altcoins.

The market has since stabilized. A large portion of the affected altcoins have moved off their temporary lows. Now, it remains to be seen if Bitcoin will start a new rally with this week's planned halving.