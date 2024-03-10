Weekly review calendar week 10 – 2024

In August 2023, Lucerne Cantonal Bank (LUKB) announced its preparations for a comprehensive crypto offering, becoming the first state-owned bank in Switzerland to do so. A few months later, its counterparts in Zug and St. Gallen quickly surpassed it with the immediate launch of their products. Now, LUKB is also making its move. Its offering stands out with its own licensed custody solution, 24/7 trading, and processing across all offered currency pairs. Customers can access this service through the familiar e-banking interface.