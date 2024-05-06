What is Bitcoin?

We’re in the year 2008, the internet revolution has entered a sustainable growth phase. Users can transfer data across the globe within seconds. Communication and electronic commerce via websites have become everyday occurrences. However, transferring money over the internet remains difficult. There’s no way around the major financial institutions that act as intermediaries. Credit card companies, banks, and payment service providers divide the global payment traffic among themselves. Technological advancement hasn’t yet made a significant impact in this area. Transferring money across national borders remains expensive, time-consuming, and cumbersome. Additionally, poverty, censorship, and arbitrary factors deny around 1.7 billion adults access to the banking system.

Bitcoin’s origin story

At just this time, when the Federal Reserve and later other central banks announced their plan for endless creation of fiat currencies, a description of implementing a digital currency emerged in software developer circles in October. This currency was to be based on blockchain technology: the so-called Bitcoin Whitepaper, authored by Satoshi Nakamoto – a pseudonym of the inventor. To this day, the creator of this paper remains unknown. This manuscript describes a payment system where participants can transfer value in form of the cryptocurrency BTC on equal terms (peer-to-peer), without the need for an intermediary.

The technological foundation was a complex fusion of several previously developed components, necessary for creating a payment system. This fusion solved a fundamental computer science problem that had previously hindered software-based payment systems: the “Double Spending” problem. Through a cryptographic puzzle called Proof-of-Work, it became possible to verify and process payments without a central authority. All transactions are recorded on independent computers in a distributed public ledger (DLT).

Bitcoin Whitepaper – blueprint for a technological revolution

The Bitcoin whitepaper describes a peer-to-peer system for electronic payments, allowing transactions to occur directly between individuals without the need for a bank or another central entity. The concept is based on a decentralized database (Blockchain) where all transactions are stored. Each transaction is verified and validated by network participants to ensure its validity. To protect the network from fraud, a Proof-of-Work algorithm is used, enabling participants (Miners) to generate new Bitcoins while securing the network. Bitcoin exists solely as a digital currency based on an open and transparent system.

In addition to the technology that empowers Bitcoin users to have autonomous control over their assets, the monetary policy embedded in the code is forward-thinking. In contrast to current fiat currencies, Bitcoin was designed as a scarce digital asset, with its issuance rate (inflation rate) halving every 4 years. Overall, the Bitcoin whitepaper heralded a new era of cryptocurrencies and created a model for decentralized payment systems that operate without intermediaries.

Decentralized payment network with limited supply

The whitepaper laid the foundation for creating an independent electronic network for payments that does not rely on trust in a third party. The currency for this system is called Bitcoin (BTC). The network’s operation is based on a decentralized database, known as the Blockchain, where all transactions are stored. To verify and validate transactions in this database, a consensus algorithm named Proof-of-Work is used. This algorithm is designed in a way that network participants can verify transactions and simultaneously create new Bitcoins. This process is referred to as mining.

Miners utilize specialized hardware and significant computational power to solve complex mathematical problems. Upon successful completion, the transaction is recorded on the blockchain, and miners are rewarded with Bitcoin (BTC). The mining process is the sole means of obtaining newly created Bitcoins. This reward is clearly defined and diminishes over time. Access to Bitcoin is managed through digital wallets.

These wallets can be installed on various devices, including smartphones and computers. Each wallet has a unique address to which other users can send Bitcoin. When a user wants to conduct a Bitcoin transaction, they input the transaction details into their wallet. The transaction is then digitally signed and sent to the Bitcoin network. Miners verify the transaction and add it to the blockchain. Once the transaction is confirmed, the amount is transferred from one wallet to another. Users can also pay specific fees for transactions to ensure quick and reliable processing. Overall, Bitcoin’s functionality enables rapid, secure, and decentralized transactions among users.

Main properties of Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a decentralized, secure, anonymous, and limited cryptocurrency with fast and straightforward transactions that can occur without the involvement of banks or intermediaries. The Bitcoin network possesses the following key features: