DeFi: a blockchain based world of decentralized finance

The decentralization of finance is ushering in a new era of democratization of finance and commerce. Although the DeFi sector is still in its infancy, its potential is immense. DeFi users have access to all kinds of opportunities that are difficult to access or only available to large financial institutions in the traditional financial system. Buying and selling cryptocurrencies, lending and borrowing, and even participating in market-making activities are all possible in this new world. In addition, the direct interaction of market participants creates a true, unadulterated yield curve for cryptocurrencies.

The free decentralized financial world is far from perfect; risks lurk in many places, and regulation is lagging behind this rapidly growing sector. Nevertheless, the best aspects of traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) could create a modern and more fair financial infrastructure.

Automated protocols on the blockchain

DeFi applications are primarily found on smart contract-enabled blockchains. The most common DeFi projects are on the second largest public blockchain, Ethereum, and its alternatives. Currently, over $100 billion is invested in various DeFi applications across different blockchains and protocols.

Smart contracts make it easy to run applications on the platform. Smart contracts are computer programs that automatically perform the necessary actions to fulfill an agreement between multiple parties over the Internet. This is possible through the use of blockchain technology without a central authority, legal system, or external enforcement mechanism.

Because these decentralized applications (dApps) are peer-to-peer, financial services are available to the unbanked. No central authority can exclude others from the ecosystem, and the applications are as permanent as the blockchain itself. It also makes it easier to build on top of different financial applications. Protocols can use the services of other applications and integrate them into their own projects.

The broad DeFi ecosystem

The various use cases range from a simple swapping of assets on a decentralized exchange (e.g. swapping BTC for ETH) to complex investment strategies that mirror traditional financial instruments. The most common sectors can be summarized as follows: