The blockchain technology

Functionality of the blockchain

One significant difference between a typical database and a blockchain is the way data is structured. A blockchain gathers information into groups, also known as blocks, which contain transaction information. Blocks have specific storage capacities and, when filled, are attached to the previously filled block. This creates a chain of data known as a “blockchain.”

A database structures its data in tables, while a blockchain – as the name suggests – structures its data into groups (blocks) that are linked together. Thus, all blockchains are databases, but not all databases are blockchains. This decentralized system generates an irreversible data history. Once a block is filled, it is set in stone and becomes part of this immutable timeline. Each block in the chain is precisely timestamped when it is added to the chain.

Decentralized structure

One of the main advantages of blockchain technology is decentralization. Conventional databases are centralized, meaning they are controlled by a single entity, such as a bank or government. Decentralized databases, on the other hand, are distributed across a network of computers, and no single entity has control over the database. This makes the database more secure and less susceptible to hacker attacks or privacy breaches.

New information added to the blockchain in the form of blocks is constantly synchronized with the database, which is stored in multiple locations and updated periodically. All records in this database are public and verifiable. Since there is no central location, manipulating the system is difficult, as the information exists simultaneously in multiple places.

“Imagine a spreadsheet that is duplicated thousands of times across a network of computers. Then imagine that this network is designed to regularly update the spreadsheet. That’s a basic understanding of blockchain technology.” – Ameer Rosic, Blockgeeks

Unlike a traditional computer, a blockchain network can offer strong guarantees of trust based on the cryptographic and game-theoretical properties of the system. For example, a user or developer can trust that code executed on a blockchain computer will continue to behave as planned, even if individual computers in the network attempt to undermine the system. This allows a blockchain network to facilitate disintermediated, peer-to-peer interactions and digital services owned by communities rather than corporations.

Blockchain technology uses cryptographic algorithms to ensure the security and integrity of data. Each block in the blockchain contains a unique cryptographic hash, which is generated based on the data in the block. This hash links the block to the previous block in the blockchain, creating a chain of interconnected blocks. This process of linking blocks creates a permanent and immutable record of transactions.