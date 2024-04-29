The history of money

Origin and development of currencies

A glimpse into the past reveals that the first forms of money were created thousands of years ago, before the common era. Around 430 BCE, the concept of barter trade in the region that is now Greece began to evolve. The introduction of new exchange media in the form of equally weighted gold coins laid the foundation for more efficient trade.

This development not only established a basis for more efficient trade but also paved the way for simplified governance. Athens, the center of ancient Greece, became a powerful empire due to the introduction of gold coins, thereby laying the groundwork for Western civilization. However, as wars and other factors unfolded, the availability of gold for coinage became scarce, leading to a deficit. Rulers at the time decided to melt down collected taxes and mix them with copper to create more coins. This marked the inception of the first incremental devaluation through inflation. Coupled with a loss of public trust in the new currency, this combination inevitably contributed to hyperinflation and the collapse of the ancient Greek empire over time.

Even in the early stages of currency, the importance of user trust in its value stability became evident. Throughout history, newly established currencies have typically failed after around 50 years on average. Currency collapses occurred when user trust was no longer present. This history shows that currencies, as a means of storing savings, do not constitute a suitable instrument. But why?

Gold standard as critical element for preserving the value of currencies

We’ve learned that trust in the preservation of currency value diminishes when there’s no real value backing the medium of exchange. Athens’ money was doomed when the government began mixing pure gold coins with cheaper copper.

Jumping ahead in time, paper money was introduced to complement the traditional money in the form of coins. The value printed on a piece of paper was guaranteed by a respective government through its central bank. To bolster trust in paper currency, central banks backed outstanding currency with gold and other reserves, either fully or partially. A central bank controls the circulating money supply through the issuance of currency, and it can expand it through newly created money. When the outstanding money supply is disproportionately larger than a country’s economic output, debt, and reserves, the disparity leads to loss of purchasing power and inflation. Especially after the World Wars, numerous heavily indebted nations experienced hyperinflation, leading to the total loss of their respective currencies.

Towards the end of World War II, currency custodians from major industrialized countries recognized the issue of excessive currency devaluation and its destructive impact on the economy and prosperity. In 1944, their representatives gathered in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, and established a new currency system that established the US dollar as the reserve currency and pegged other countries’ currencies to the US dollar. The US dollar, in turn, was tied to gold, which meant that any country holding US dollars could exchange them for gold. The promise of being able to exchange paper money for gold at any time renewed trust in the value of the dollar and other currencies tied to the Bretton Woods system.

INFO: Fiat money is a currency issued by state central banks with no intrinsic value, the acceptance of which is secured by public trust and the state order to accept it as legal tender.

Abandonment of the gold standard

Over the decades, it became increasingly challenging for governments to reconcile the demand for money with the available gold supply. More and more countries shifted to a system where governments regained autonomous control over the money supply and interest rates, rather than being restricted by the gold standard. Eventually, the standard, which had covered at least a portion of the cash circulation until the late 1970s, was gradually abolished. Fiat money, defined as an object without intrinsic value that serves as a medium of exchange, gained global prominence. Today, most countries utilize a purely fiscal or monetary system where the money supply is not directly tied to reserves. Fiat currencies exert significant influence on the global economy and play a crucial role in regulating and stabilizing the economy. Key fiat currencies include the US dollar, Euro, British pound, Japanese Yen, and Chinese Renminbi.

Purchasing power and inflation

The trust that users place in prevalent fiat currencies hinges on the monetary policies of respective central banks. Currency custodians’ mandate is essentially to ensure economic development through continuous price stability. When examining major currencies, the primary currencies in the modern era, a consistent loss of purchasing power is observed. With central banks and associated commercial banking systems able to create new money almost unchecked, currencies nowadays serve as a solution for various economic issues. Digitalization has also introduced the possibility of “money creation at the click of a button,” making money supply expansion more accessible. For instance, the leading currency, the US dollar, has lost 97% of its purchasing power since 1900.

But what does this mean exactly? Continuous inflation erodes the value of a currency. Goods and services, measured in the currency, become increasingly expensive. This is particularly evident in historical price comparisons. In its new form, our currencies have limited suitability as long-term stores of value.

If a regime goes to extremes by printing money uncontrollably to pay off debts or stimulate its economy, hyperinflation can result. The consequences are devastating, eroding trust in the currency and the financial system, causing people to lose their savings. Whether it’s Germany in the late 1920s, Zimbabwe, the Weimar Republic, Hungary, or Turkey, rapid currency devaluation regularly marks the history of fiat currencies. Meanwhile, central banks universally cite positive inflation targets. This comes at the expense of the purchasing power and value-retaining properties of fiat money.