Bitcoin all-time high within reach: Price breaks $64,000 USD

Since the approval of the first spot-based Bitcoin ETFs, the crypto markets have received a significant tailwind from inflows into the new funds. In the month and a half since their launch, the ETFs have attracted over $7.3 billion, with an additional $1.6 billion added in the last three days alone. The rush has caught many market participants off guard.

Bitcoin BTC/USD (daily) / Charts: TradingView

Since the beginning of the year, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen +45%. Over the past seven days, it has risen +21%. A weekly close at this price level represents the largest weekly appreciation of the cryptocurrency measured in U.S. dollars: +$11,170. The FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) moment is setting in for many as less than +10% is needed to reach a new all-time high.

ETF inflows drive Bitcoin price

Much of the buying pressure is coming from the new Bitcoin ETFs. The launch of these products has already seen impressive volume numbers, but unlike the launch of the futures ETF at the end of 2021, inflows are accelerating significantly. Instead of a spike in volume on launch day, yesterday's turnover reached a new high of over $10 billion. BlackRock's IBIT now manages $9.14 billion, while Fidelity's FBTC is over $6.23 billion. Ark and 21Shares, as well as Bitwise, have also passed the $1 billion mark.

Bitcoin ETF Volume since 2021 / Source: Eric Balchunas

Currently, total assets under management in spot Bitcoin ETFs stand at $62.78 billion. By comparison, US gold ETFs manage just over $93 billion. Bitcoin surpassed US silver ETFs ($11 billion) on the first day thanks to the conversion of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. According to Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, the huge volume is primarily due to high demand, not arbitrage.

Financial infrastructure providers for the world's largest banks are now being forced to consider adding Bitcoin ETFs. Many investment advisors at Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, UBS and others are still unable to offer the products to their clients. The impressive billion-dollar volume driven by the rising price of bitcoin should not be underestimated.