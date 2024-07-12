The Blockchain Trilemma

Even though blockchains are generally considered to be superior to traditional networks, no single blockchain is perfect. Due to the inability to maximise the components scalability, security and decentralisation - the so-called Blockchain Trilemma - there are distinct use cases for different chains.

Before diving into the dynamics of the trilemma, we broadly define what scalability, security, and decentralisation mean:

Scalability is the ability of the blockchain to accommodate a higher volume of transactions

is the ability of the blockchain to accommodate a higher volume of transactions Security is the ability to protect the data held on the blockchain from different attacks or blockchain’s defence against double-spending

is the ability to protect the data held on the blockchain from different attacks or blockchain’s defence against double-spending Decentralisation is the redundancy in the network that makes sure fewer entities do not control the network

Blockchain trilemma or scalability trilemma is often just stated as a rule, which is not the case. It is not necessary that blockchain may never achieve optimum levels of decentralisation, security, and scalability. Before diving any further, we need to understand why or how this gets introduced in current public blockchains. We explain the tussle among the three qualities with the example of the Bitcoin blockchain.

The Bitcoin blockchain

Bitcoin’s breakthrough was that it solved the double-spending problem without a central entity. ‘Without central entity’ is a key here as double-spending is a trivial problem in centralised settings. The goal, always, was to facilitate the exchange of value between two parties with trust minimisation. Trust minimisation takes place when there are no centralised entities which meant that bitcoin relies on multiple miners (instead of one clearing house).

Bitcoin introduces a delay in the form of blocks to ensure that the majority of the miners had sufficient time to verify transactions. It means that sacrificing speed was a conscious choice to ensure trust minimisation or decentralisation. The simplest way to increase speed or scalability is to reverse the decision of introducing time lag to ensure decentralisation. All other blockchains are built with bitcoin in their DNA in some shape or form.

The interplay among Scalability, Security, and Decentralisation

The network first needs to agree on the validity of the transaction to settle it. If the system has a large number of participants, the agreement may take some time. Therefore, given similar security parameters, we see that scalability is inversely proportional to decentralisation.

Now, assume that two proof of work blockchains have the same degree of decentralisation and we can think of security as the hashrate of the blockchain. If the hashrate is higher, the confirmation time is lower, and scalability increases with security. Therefore, at constant decentralisation, scalability and security are proportional.