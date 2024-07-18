Fan tokens and the impact of the FIFA World Cup

Blockchain-based fan tokens have emerged as a novel way for fans and investors to engage with their own or other sports teams. These digital assets provide unique benefits, such as voting rights on specific team decisions, access to exclusive rewards, and a sense of community.

With major organizations like Paris Saint-Germain F.C., F.C. Barcelona, the UFC, and Formula 1 teams adopting fan tokens, this market has seen significant growth. These are clear signs of the growing importance of this new asset class. The FIFA World Cup 2022, a global football spectacle, provided a unique opportunity to analyze the impact of such a high-profile event and individual matches on the fan token market. This article presents results from the academic article "Anticipatory Gains and Event-Driven Losses in Blockchain-Based Fan Tokens: Evidence from the FIFA World Cup," which uncovered how World Cup and individual matches influenced fan token prices and trading volumes.

The FIFA World Cup as an influential variable of the fan token market

Major events such as the FIFA World Cup are directly related to fan tokens. International soccer associations from countries such as Brazil, Argentina and Spain issued fan tokens. Since such currencies can be traded on crypto exchanges, the World Cup provided an opportunity to analyze the extent to which the occurrence of the World Cup itself, as well as the matches played during the tournament, correlated with market reactions of fan token prices. If such a correlation exists, it could be demonstrated that sporting events have a direct influence on the returns of the tokens.

The relevance of studying fan tokens lies in their unique positioning at the intersection of sports, finance, and technology. In our study, we hypothesize that, unlike traditional financial assets, fan tokens are driven significantly by fan sentiment and loyalty. This should make them particularly susceptible to major sporting events. The FIFA World Cup, one of the most watched and celebrated sports events globally, presents an ideal case to study these dynamics. By understanding the impact of the World Cup on fan tokens, stakeholders can better navigate the risks and opportunities presented by these digital assets. Nearly 100 cryptocurrencies in the fan token category are already listed on Coingecko.

Market Dynamics During the World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup was a major catalyst for the soccer fan token market. In the six months leading up to the World Cup, the value of fan tokens issued by national teams experienced an unprecedented price increase. It has been possible to determine the extent to which a specific event, such as the start of the World Cup, can be attributed to so-called abnormal returns. This is a return adjusted for market factors that can be attributed exclusively to the soccer event.

It was found that the value of the Brazilian token (BFT) increased by 324%, the Portuguese token (POR) by 953% and the Argentinean token (ARG) by an astonishing 1,038%. This remarkable growth surpassed the benchmarks of established cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. These even experienced a price decline during the same period. The observed effects coincided with a bear market, further highlighting the unique impact of the World Cup on these digital assets.

Factors that serve as indicators for price development

By analyzing fan token price behavior during the World Cup, several crucial factors for market fluctuations and trends were identified. fan token prices after matches varied significantly depending on the outcome. Victories led to increased trading volumes, indicating heightened market activity, though not always resulting in significant price increases. Here a summary of key variables:

Pre-Game Optimism: fan token prices typically rose before World Cup matches, possibly due to hopeful fans or strategic investors. This pre-match optimism likely reflects the excitement and anticipation as fans and investors position themselves for potential profits or positive experiences.

fan token prices typically rose before World Cup matches, possibly due to hopeful fans or strategic investors. This pre-match optimism likely reflects the excitement and anticipation as fans and investors position themselves for potential profits or positive experiences. In-Game Volatility: During games, fan token prices experienced significant volatility, especially during tense moments like the final minutes. This in-game volatility highlights the real-time reactions of fans and investors to events on the field.

During games, fan token prices experienced significant volatility, especially during tense moments like the final minutes. This in-game volatility highlights the real-time reactions of fans and investors to events on the field. Loss Effect: Defeats, particularly in high-stakes matches such as knockout games, led to sharp declines in token prices. This is consistent with the "loss effect" concept. Negative match results had stronger market effects than positive ones. Investors often unloaded tokens post-game, adding selling pressure from disappointed fans. High-stakes losses were associated with token price declines. Drops ranged from -50.74% to -59.43%, highlighting the strong emotional and financial impact of a loss.

Defeats, particularly in high-stakes matches such as knockout games, led to sharp declines in token prices. This is consistent with the "loss effect" concept. Negative match results had stronger market effects than positive ones. Investors often unloaded tokens post-game, adding selling pressure from disappointed fans. High-stakes losses were associated with token price declines. Drops ranged from -50.74% to -59.43%, highlighting the strong emotional and financial impact of a loss. Behavioral Insights and Implications: The "buy the rumor, sell the news" phenomenon was evident in the fan token market during the World Cup. Token prices peaked in anticipation of the event and declined as matches began. This pattern reflects cognitive biases like loss aversion and overreaction. Investors often buy tokens in anticipation of positive outcomes and sell them to mitigate risks once events unfold. This mirrors traditional financial market dynamics.

Conclusion and Outlook

For fan token investors, the dynamics and volatility of fan tokens in the context of high-profile events such as the World Cup underscore the importance of market timing, due diligence and informed decision-making. Understanding the emotional and speculative nature of these markets can help investors manage their behavior more effectively. fan tokens offer a unique opportunity for fans to engage with sports teams. They combine the thrill of supporting a team with the fascination of investing. However, it is important to remember that these tokens are more than just symbols of loyalty. They are investments with inherent risks and rewards.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has had a significant impact on the soccer fan token market. The games resulted in price movements and change in trading volumes. Optimism leading up to the tournament and individual matches, the volatility during the matches, and the market reactions after the matches illustrate the complex interplay between fan sentiment and market dynamics. The results of the analysis highlight the importance of understanding behavioral economics principles when navigating the crypto market. As sports, finance, and technology continue to converge, fan tokens could play an increasingly important role in the future and generate significant value.