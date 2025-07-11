Bitcoin price breaks all-time high and eyes USD 120’000

The complete overview of the day’s events on the (crypto) markets. Compactly summarized in the market commentary of the CVJ.CH editorial team. Market commentary

After months of consolidation around the psychologically significant USD 100'000 mark, Bitcoin has now clearly broken out to a new all-time high. Massive inflows into spot ETFs and purchases by Bitcoin treasury companies drove the price overnight to USD 118'000. Additional tailwind is provided by the prospect of monetary easing in the US.

Bitcoin remains the market driver

Under pressure from political stakeholders, the US government is signaling a shift toward monetary easing. An interest rate cut could come as early as July, provided inflation continues to cool and labor market data remains stable. Coupled with deficit expansion under Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” this sets the stage for a sustained depreciation of the US dollar. Lower interest rates and increased liquidity support risk assets, making Bitcoin more attractive both as an inflation hedge and a speculative asset.

Bitcoin’s price surge is also lifting Ethereum (ETH). The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is trading back above USD 3'000, though still some distance from its all-time high. Nonetheless, positive momentum is evident. Since April, the Ethereum-to-Bitcoin ratio (“ETH/BTC”) has increased by +33%, and ETF inflows are also picking up steam.

Altcoins show signs of life

During historical bull cycles, Bitcoin all-time highs were often followed by catch-up rallies in altcoins. Early signs of this pattern are emerging again. Over the past seven days, most digital assets have posted double-digit percentage gains. Top performers this week were Stellar XLM (+28.05%), Cardano ADA (+23.02%), and Sui (+19.42%). The “laggards” included Tron TRX (+3.33%), BNB (+4.53%), and Bitcoin BTC (+8.45%).

