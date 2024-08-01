First of August: Bitcoin Hard Fork Independence Day

Switzerland is celebrating its birthday today, and August 1st is also an important date in the Bitcoin community. On August 1st, 2017, the most notable Bitcoin Hard Fork took place, leading to the creation of Bitcoin Cash.

To understand what happened back then, it is important to know what a fork is. A fork in blockchain technology refers to a split from an existing cryptocurrency (blockchain). This occurs when a new rule or update for the network is proposed and not all participants agree. As a result, two separate networks with different protocols emerge.

The path to Bitcoin Cash and larger blocks

The Bitcoin Cash Hard Fork was the result of a prolonged debate within the Bitcoin community about the scalability and transaction speed of Bitcoin. While Bitcoin was limited to a block size of 1 MB, Bitcoin Cash introduced a block size of 8 MB to enable more transactions per block and reduce fees. This change aimed to make Bitcoin Cash more attractive as a digital payment method for everyday use.

Since the fork, Bitcoin Cash has developed differently from Bitcoin. Bitcoin remains the dominant cryptocurrency, while Bitcoin Cash faces various challenges. Despite its technical advantages, Bitcoin Cash has not achieved the same level of acceptance and market capitalization as Bitcoin; currently, its market capitalization is less than 1% of Bitcoin's.

Technical advantages alone are not enough: adoption is key

The Bitcoin Cash Hard Fork was a pivotal moment in the history of cryptocurrencies. It highlights the profound challenges and differences within the crypto community, as well as the divergent visions for the future of digital money. While Bitcoin maintains its unchallenged dominance as digital gold and a store of value, Bitcoin Cash struggles with lower acceptance and market capitalization despite its technical advantages. Without widespread adoption, even faster technologies and cheaper transactions remain ineffective.