UK unveils new crypto regulation

The British government has unveiled its plans for comprehensive regulation of the crypto market. The goal is to protect consumers and strengthen trust in digital assets-without stifling innovation.

The new regulatory framework will, for the first time, place cryptocurrency exchanges, brokers, and service providers under a formal supervisory regime. The plans are part of a broader financial strategy aimed at positioning the United Kingdom internationally as a crypto-friendly yet regulated hub, as reported by Reuters.

Crypto regulation in response to growing adoption

According to government figures, around 12% of the UK population owns cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum-up from just 4% in 2021. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves emphasized that clear rules are necessary to minimize risks such as money laundering and fraud, without discouraging legitimate market participants.

Among the measures planned is the requirement for all crypto companies offering services to UK customers-regardless of where they are based-to comply with certain minimum standards. These include transparency requirements, robust security measures, and comprehensive safeguards for customer funds.

International cooperation and political support

Reeves highlighted the need for internationally coordinated regulatory approaches. She recently met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to deepen transatlantic coordination on crypto legislation. Further talks between the two countries are scheduled for June. The UK government aims to enact final legislation by the end of 2025 at the latest.

While proponents view the planned regulation as an important step toward legitimizing the sector, critics warn that overregulation could stifle innovation. Reeves, however, assured that the balance between consumer protection and competitiveness would be maintained.

Another factor underscoring the urgency of regulation is the increasing use of cryptocurrencies in everyday transactions and the growing relevance of stablecoins in digital payments. Especially following Mastercard’s decision to allow stablecoin payments at retail points of sale, it is clear that digital assets are no longer a niche topic. The UK’s financial regulator therefore sees a responsibility to establish clear guidelines that protect both institutional investors and everyday users. At the same time, the UK must ensure its international competitiveness and be recognized as a hub for regulated crypto innovation.