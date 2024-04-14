Weekly review calendar week 15 – 2024

Ripple was founded in 2012 as a crypto startup with the aim of creating a decentralized digital payment system. The company wanted to enable low-cost cross-border transactions and differentiate itself from Bitcoin with a more scalable solution. The basis of this payment network is the cryptocurrency XRP – formerly also known as “Ripple”. Over the past decade, however, the company has struggled to establish XRP as a means of payment. Instead, Ripple now wants to tackle the lucrative stablecoin market. To a certain extent, Ripple is throwing in the towel.