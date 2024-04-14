Close Menu
    CVJ Wochenrückblick

    Weekly review calendar week 15 – 2024

    By on News

    What happened this week in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies? The most relevant local and international events as well as appealing background reports in a concise and compact weekly review.

    Selected articles of the week:

    Ripple was founded in 2012 as a crypto startup with the aim of creating a decentralized digital payment system. The company wanted to enable low-cost cross-border transactions and differentiate itself from Bitcoin with a more scalable solution. The basis of this payment network is the cryptocurrency XRP – formerly also known as “Ripple”. Over the past decade, however, the company has struggled to establish XRP as a means of payment. Instead, Ripple now wants to tackle the lucrative stablecoin market. To a certain extent, Ripple is throwing in the towel.

    SNB pushes ahead with CBDC franc

    Over the past few years, central banks have been researching digital alternatives to their currencies. The SNB is at the forefront of these efforts. As part of “Project Helvetia”, it has been researching ways to process securities transactions and cross-border payments using blockchain technology and digital francs since 2019. The project is now in its third phase and promises significant efficiency gains in wholesale trading. However, the SNB has ruled out a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for private customers.

    Tokenization reaches milestone

    The term tokenization describes the representation of a traditional asset on the blockchain. US government bonds are currently particularly popular, as they offer an attractive return for a relatively low risk. There are numerous providers of tokenized T-bills. From crypto-native projects such as Ondo Finance to the world’s heaviest financial titans: BlackRock and Franklin Templeton. All see blockchain as a technology that can revolutionize our current financial markets.

    Entrepreneurs from Zug develop crypto Twint

    Cryptocurrencies are back on everyone’s lips after a tough crypto winter. This makes it all the more important to simplify handling for newcomers. The Zug-based crypto startup Zippy set itself this goal. With a mobile app, the trading process should be simplified to just a few buttons. And a social recovery function prevents total loss if users lose their private keys.

    Metaverse regulation in Switzerland

    In addition, a lot has happened in the past two years in the application fields of Web 3.0, artificial intelligence and virtual reality. Thanks to numerous innovations, these areas have become accessible to the general public, making them more tangible and easier to understand. The metaverse has also benefited from this. Now the Swiss Metaverse Association, a public-private partnership, is calling for clear regulation for the sector.

    Would you like to receive our weekly review conveniently in your inbox on Saturdays?

    Subscribe CVJ.CH Newsletter

     
    Email address:


    Share.

    About the author

    The CVJ editorial staff consists of a team of Blockchain experts and informs daily and independently about the most exciting news.

    Related Articles

    dobalance