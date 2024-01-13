Weekly review calendar week 2 – 2024

For the past six months, almost a dozen providers have been waiting for the green light from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch the first spot-based Bitcoin ETF. For years, the authority refused to approve such products – always with obviously untruthful justifications. Finally, the clear court ruling in the Grayscale v. SEC case in August 2023 forced the regulator to revise its ETF interpretation. Nevertheless, the authority used every trick in the book to delay the decision to the last minute. The SEC postponed approval three times until the very last deadline was reached this Wednesday. Due to the court ruling, the authority had no choice but to wave through the spot Bitcoin ETFs. The contentious and political nature of this dispute was underscored by the statements of the five SEC commissioners in the aftermath of the approval. Under the leadership of Chairman Gary Gensler, the Democratic commissioners were once again highly critical of the crypto sector. They argued that Bitcoin was a purely speculative investment vehicle anyway and had no intrinsic value. Republican commissioners Mark Uyeda and Hester Peirce countered that the authority had alienated the sector with the utmost chicanery. Ultimately, the SEC approved the spot bitcoin ETFs by a vote of three to two, with Gensler casting the deciding “yes” vote for the majority.