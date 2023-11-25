Weekly review calendar week 47 – 2023

Binance entered the crypto exchange landscape historically late. Founded in 2017, the new trading platform faced tough competition. By cleverly utilizing international grey areas in crypto regulation, Binance nonetheless gained an advantage. The platform operated without a fixed headquarters, had low KYC requirements and also allowed US users to trade. As a result, Binance surpassed other crypto exchanges that placed a stronger focus on regulation. However, such regulatory arbitrage is a double-edged sword. Last year, both the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) filed lawsuits against the crypto exchange. The US Department of Justice also investigated sanctions violations in connection with customers from Russia, Iran and members of Hamas. With a settlement of USD 4.3 billion and a possible prison sentence for founder Changpeng Zhao (“CZ”), at least the criminal proceedings by the public prosecutor’s office should now be off the table. This paves the way for Binance to continue operating as a regulated trading venue. The fine is little more than a slap on the wrist and the corresponding amount of Tether (USDT) has already been converted into fiat money, according to blockchain analyses. Richard Teng will serve as the new CEO. Prior to his role at Binance, Teng was Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Chief Regulatory Officer of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Director of Corporate Finance at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).