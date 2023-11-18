Weekly review calendar week 46 – 2023

The inflows into traditional crypto investment vehicles are particularly noticeable in the US. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on futures are now available for the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Bitcoin and Ether. However, alternative digital assets are still difficult to access. When interest is high, investors therefore resort to suboptimal investment vehicles such as the investment trusts from the provider Grayscale. These have the disadvantage that, as closed-end funds, they cannot be redeemed for the underlying cryptocurrencies at any time. This can lead to a discrepancy between the trust price and the spot price. Some of the crypto trusts therefore achieved a premium of over 800% this week.