Blockstream Capital Partners acquires Swiss Bitcoin service provider Berglinde AG

Blockstream Capital Partners (BCP), an investment group founded by Bitcoin pioneers, has announced the planned acquisition of Berglinde AG, a Switzerland-based Bitcoin financial services company specializing in Bitcoin-backed loans and institutional solutions.

The acquisition marks a key step in BCP’s European expansion and follows strategic investments in leading institutional custodian Komainu and other Bitcoin financial infrastructure firms. By adding Berglinde AG to its portfolio, BCP strengthens its position in Switzerland and across Europe’s financial centers. This move complements BCP’s global strategy of integrating traditional financial services with Bitcoin-native offerings, providing institutional investors with secure, compliant, and scalable Bitcoin-based financial products, according to a press release reviewed by CVJ.CH. The firms did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Expansion in Europe

Founded in Zug in 2024, Berglinde quickly gained recognition among banks and institutional investors thanks to its Bitcoin-backed lending products, risk management expertise, and deep integration within the Swiss financial ecosystem. Under BCP’s leadership, Berglinde will expand its presence across Europe, enhance its Bitcoin-based asset management capabilities, and develop innovative solutions such as tokenized assets, lending platforms, and cross-border investment opportunities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Berglinde AG into Blockstream Capital Partners. This acquisition reflects our long-term vision: building a fully integrated Bitcoin financial ecosystem spanning infrastructure, custody, and asset management. By combining Berglinde’s Swiss precision in financial services with our global scale, we’re positioned to deliver unparalleled value to institutional investors worldwide." - PeterPaul Pardi, Managing Partner at BCP

Blockstream Capital Partners (BCP) is an investment group of Bitcoin pioneers advancing the convergence of Bitcoin and institutional finance. Advised by Dr. Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream - a global leader in Bitcoin and blockchain infrastructure - BCP brings together early Bitcoin investors from the pre-halving era and seasoned institutional finance executives with decades of experience managing global capital.