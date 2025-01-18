Donald Trump launches official meme coin on Solana

This Friday night, Donald Trump surprised the crypto industry with the launch of his own meme coin on the Solana blockchain. The cryptocurrency broke into the top 100 digital assets by market capitalization within hours.

On January 20, Donald Trump will take office as President of the United States. Even before assuming office, the Republican made it clear that he will support the crypto industry. He announced a strategic Bitcoin reserve, support for US crypto firms, and easier mining regulations. This drove crypto prices higher in the months following his election victory. However, few expected an official Trump meme coin. A confirmation of the "OFFICIAL TRUMP" (ticker: TRUMP) was published by the president-elect on X (formerly Twitter) and his Truth Social platform.

My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW. Go to https://t.co/GX3ZxT5xyq — Have Fun! pic.twitter.com/flIKYyfBrC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2025

Trump meme coin immediately surpasses $10 billion USD

On the launch date, 200 million TRUMP tokens entered the market, with the total supply programmed to grow to 1 billion TRUMP. The remaining tokens will be distributed to "various groups" over three years, according to the meme coin's website. 80% of the tokens are allocated to organizations affiliated with Trump. The disclaimer states: "CIC Digital LLC, a subsidiary of The Trump Organization, and Fight Fight Fight LLC jointly own 80% of the Trump Cards."

At the current price of over $15 USD, this results in a fully diluted valuation of $15 billion USD. The first unlock will occur in three months, allowing Trump to sell 3.6% of the total supply—currently valued at $360 million USD—immediately. Over three years, the rest of the 80% will be unlocked daily. With an estimated net worth of $6.8 billion USD, the amount is significant even for Trump. At the current price, the 80% share of the Solana-based Trump meme coin is theoretically worth $12 billion USD. Obviously, this amount could not be realized without massive price declines.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Implications for the crypto industry

The official Trump meme coin came as unexpectedly as it is significant for the industry. Following his election victory, concerns arose about whether Trump would follow through on his pro-crypto stance. Now, the future president has a direct incentive to support the industry. Not only Bitcoin could benefit from a potential strategic reserve, but alternative cryptocurrencies ("altcoins") also have ties to Trump. Solana—the blockchain on which the Trump meme coin is based—has risen +27% in recent days.