Weekly review calendar week 16 – 2025

Treasury lifts sanctions on smart contract

Tornado Cash is a digital privacy tool developed to obscure transaction paths in cryptocurrencies. As a decentralized software protocol, it allows Ethereum users to conduct transactions with increased anonymity by severing the direct link between the sender and receiver’s wallets. Due to heavy misuse by hacker groups like North Korea’s Lazarus, Tornado Cash came under the radar of the U.S. Department of the Treasury in 2022. As the first decentralized smart contract, the platform was sanctioned, sparking an outcry at the time. Two years later, an appeals court ruled that the Treasury had overstepped its legal boundaries. Autonomous software that cannot be altered or controlled by humans does not fit the legal definition of “property” under federal laws and, therefore, cannot be sanctioned.