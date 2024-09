One billion flows out of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

On January 11, 2024, almost a dozen fund providers were given the green light to launch the first spot-based US bitcoin ETFs. Billions quickly flowed into the products. Over the last two weeks, however, sentiment turned and both the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs lost assets.

The first half of the year was characterized by a downright frenzy for the new Bitcoin ETFs. After a decade of failed attempts, the SEC finally relented under pressure from a US court and approved the funds. As a result, investor segments such as pension funds gained access to the asset class for the first time. The USD 17 billion in net inflows pushed the Bitcoin price to a new all-time high. However, the euphoria flattened out over the summer.

Longest streak of Bitcoin ETF outflows

Since March, the Bitcoin price has been consolidating below its new all-time high of USD 74,000. The expected rally after the halving has largely failed to materialize. With consistently lower highs, ETF investors are now losing patience. Since Tuesday, August 27, Bitcoin ETFs have recorded daily outflows in the triple-digit million range. In total, the products lost USD 1.18 billion in assets within two weeks.

IBIT FBTC BITB ARKB GBTC Others Total (USDm) Monday, 01. April 2024 165.9 44 1.1 -0.3 -302.6 6.2 -85.7 Thursday, 01. August 2024 25.9 -48.4 -20.7 -22.4 -71.3 187.5 50.6 Thursday, 01. February 2024 163.9 35.8 4.2 15.9 -182 0.7 38.5 Monday, 01. July 2024 0 65 41.4 12.7 0 10.4 129.5 Friday, 01. March 2024 202.5 49.3 42.3 55.1 -492.4 3.6 -139.6 Wednesday, 01. May 2024 -36.9 -191.1 -29 -98.1 -167.4 -41.2 -563.7 Tuesday, 02. April 2024 150.5 44.8 4.3 -87.5 -81.9 9.3 39.5 Friday, 02. August 2024 42.8 -104.1 -29.4 -87.7 -45.9 -13.1 -237.4 Friday, 02. February 2024 105.8 78.9 11.5 22.6 -144.6 5.8 80 Tuesday, 02. July 2024 14.1 5.4 -6.8 2.5 -32.4 3.5 -13.7 Thursday, 02. May 2024 0 0 0 13.3 -54.9 7.2 -34.4 Wednesday, 03. April 2024 42 116.7 23 0 -75.1 6.9 113.5 Wednesday, 03. July 2024 0 6.5 0 0 -27 0 -20.5 Monday, 03. June 2024 0 77 14.3 10.7 0 3.1 105.1 Friday, 03. May 2024 12.7 102.6 33.5 28.1 63 138.4 378.3 Tuesday, 03. September 2024 0 -162.3 -25 -33.6 -50.4 -16.5 -287.8 Thursday, 04. April 2024 144 106.6 11.2 12 -79.3 18.9 213.4 Tuesday, 04. June 2024 274.4 378.7 61 138.7 28.2 5.6 886.6 Monday, 04. March 2024 420.1 404.6 90.9 38.2 -368 -23.1 562.7 Wednesday, 04. September 2024 0 -7.6 9.5 0 -34.2 -4.9 -37.2 Friday, 05. April 2024 308.8 83 7.4 0 -198.9 2.7 203 Monday, 05. August 2024 0 -58 2.9 -69 -69.1 24.8 -168.4 Monday, 05. February 2024 137.3 38 0 0 -107.9 0.7 68.1 Friday, 05. July 2024 0 117.4 30.2 11.3 -28.6 12.8 143.1 Wednesday, 05. June 2024 155.4 220.6 18.5 71.4 14.6 7.6 488.1 Tuesday, 05. March 2024 788.3 125.6 3.7 63.7 -332.5 -0.5 648.3 Thursday, 05. September 2024 0 -149.5 -30 0 -23.2 -8.4 -211.1 Tuesday, 06. August 2024 0 -64.5 0 -28.9 -32.2 -23 -148.6 Tuesday, 06. February 2024 45.2 37.7 11.3 8.6 -72.7 3.5 33.6 Thursday, 06. June 2024 349.9 3.1 -3.1 -96.6 -37.6 2 217.7 Wednesday, 06. March 2024 281.7 205.7 28.6 41.3 -276.2 50.9 332 Monday, 06. May 2024 21.5 99.2 2.1 75.6 3.9 14.7 217 Friday, 06. September 2024 0 -85.5 -14.3 -7.2 -52.9 -10.1 -170 Wednesday, 07. August 2024 52.5 0 3 0 -30.6 20.2 45.1 Wednesday, 07. February 2024 56.2 130.1 21.4 3.3 -80.8 15.8 146 Friday, 07. June 2024 168.3 0 -7.9 6.9 -36.3 0 131 Thursday, 07. March 2024 244.2 473.4 41.4 42.1 -374.8 46.2 472.5 Tuesday, 07. May 2024 0 4.1 0 2.8 -28.6 6 -15.7 Monday, 08. April 2024 21.3 6.3 40.3 9.3 -303.3 2.3 -223.8 Thursday, 08. August 2024 157.6 65.2 0 32.8 -182.9 121.9 194.6 Thursday, 08. February 2024 204.1 128.3 60.5 86.4 -101.6 27.3 405 Monday, 08. July 2024 187.2 61.5 11 8.4 25.1 1.6 294.8 Friday, 08. March 2024 336.3 130.3 8 1.7 -302.9 49.6 223 Wednesday, 08. May 2024 0 0 11.5 0 0 0 11.5 Tuesday, 09. April 2024 128.7 3 3.8 0 -154.9 0 -19.4 Friday, 09. August 2024 9.6 -19.8 -18.1 0 -77 15.6 -89.7 Friday, 09. February 2024 250.7 188.4 29.1 136.5 -51.8 -11.4 541.5 Tuesday, 09. July 2024 121 91 -4.7 43.3 -37.5 3.3 216.4 Thursday, 09. May 2024 14.2 2.7 6.8 4.4 -43.4 4 -11.3 Wednesday, 10. April 2024 33.3 76.3 24.3 7.3 -17.5 0 123.7 Wednesday, 10. July 2024 22.2 57.8 4.7 5.7 -8.2 65.2 147.4 Monday, 10. June 2024 6.3 -3 7.6 0 -39.5 -36.3 -64.9 Friday, 10. May 2024 12.4 5.3 0 0 -103 0.6 -84.7 Thursday, 11. April 2024 192.1 4.6 11.1 0 -124.9 8.4 91.3 Thursday, 11. January 2024 111.7 227 237.9 65.3 -95.1 108.5 655.3 Thursday, 11. July 2024 72.1 32.7 7.5 4.3 -37.7 0 78.9 Tuesday, 11. June 2024 0 -7.4 -11.7 -56.5 -121 -3.8 -200.4 Monday, 11. March 2024 562.9 215.5 49.8 13 -494.1 158.3 505.4 Friday, 12. April 2024 111.1 0 0 0 -166.2 0 -55.1 Monday, 12. August 2024 13.4 0 -17.1 35.4 -11.8 7.9 27.8 Monday, 12. February 2024 374.7 151.9 33 40 -95 -11.2 493.4 Friday, 12. January 2024 386 195.3 17.4 39.8 -484.1 48.6 203 Friday, 12. July 2024 120 115.1 28.4 13 23 10.6 310.1 Wednesday, 12. June 2024 15.6 50.6 14.5 8.5 0 11.6 100.8 Tuesday, 12. March 2024 849 51.6 24.6 93 -79 105.8 1'045 Tuesday, 13. August 2024 34.6 22.6 16.5 -6.1 -28.6 0 39 Tuesday, 13. February 2024 493.1 163.6 10.8 40 -72.8 1.6 636.3 Thursday, 13. June 2024 18.2 -106.4 -9.8 -52.7 -61.5 -14 -226.2 Wednesday, 13. March 2024 586.5 281.5 5.6 44.6 -276.5 42 683.7 Monday, 13. May 2024 0 38.6 20.3 0 0 7.1 66 Wednesday, 14. August 2024 2.7 -18 -5.8 -6.8 -56.9 3.4 -81.4 Wednesday, 14. February 2024 224.3 118.9 47.2 101.5 -131.2 -21 339.7 Friday, 14. June 2024 1.5 -80.1 -7.1 -49 -52.3 -2.9 -189.9 Thursday, 14. March 2024 345.4 13.7 0 3.5 -257.1 27.2 132.7 Tuesday, 14. May 2024 0 8.1 0 133.1 -50.9 10.2 100.5 Monday, 15. April 2024 73.4 0 0 0 -110.1 0 -36.7 Thursday, 15. August 2024 0 16.2 6.2 0 -25 13.7 11.1 Thursday, 15. February 2024 330.9 97.4 120.2 88.9 -174.6 14.6 477.4 Monday, 15. July 2024 117.2 36.1 15.2 117.2 0 15.2 300.9 Friday, 15. March 2024 139.8 155.6 20.5 0 -139.4 22.3 198.8 Wednesday, 15. May 2024 0 131.3 86.3 38.6 27 19.8 303 Tuesday, 16. April 2024 25.8 1.4 0 -12.9 -79.4 7.1 -58 Friday, 16. August 2024 20.4 61.3 12 13.4 -72.9 1.7 35.9 Friday, 16. February 2024 191.4 116.7 20.9 140 -150.4 11.7 330.3 Tuesday, 16. January 2024 212.7 102 50.2 122.3 -594.4 54.5 -52.7 Tuesday, 16. July 2024 260.2 61.1 17.3 29.8 0 54.1 422.5 Thursday, 16. May 2024 93.7 67.1 1.4 62 4.6 28.5 257.3 Wednesday, 17. April 2024 18.1 0 -7.3 -42.7 -133.1 0 -165 Wednesday, 17. January 2024 371.4 358.1 68.2 50.3 -460.6 66.4 453.8 Wednesday, 17. July 2024 110.4 2.8 -6 0 -53.9 0 53.3 Monday, 17. June 2024 0 -92 2.9 -50 -3 -3.8 -145.9 Friday, 17. May 2024 38.1 99.4 20.8 10 31.6 21.6 221.5 Thursday, 18. April 2024 18.8 37.4 12.8 9.5 -90 7.2 -4.3 Thursday, 18. January 2024 145.5 177.9 20.1 41.8 -582.3 70.4 -126.6 Thursday, 18. July 2024 102.7 2.8 0 -47.6 -22.5 1.8 37.2 Tuesday, 18. June 2024 0 -83.1 -7 0 -62.3 0 -152.4 Monday, 18. March 2024 451.5 5.9 17.6 2.7 -642.5 10.5 -154.3 Friday, 19. April 2024 29.3 54.8 4.9 12.5 -45.8 4 59.7 Monday, 19. August 2024 92.7 3.9 -25.7 0 0 -8.8 62.1 Friday, 19. January 2024 201.5 222.3 56.7 62.6 -590.4 90.9 43.6 Friday, 19. July 2024 116.2 141 44.6 43.6 20.3 61.5 427.2 Tuesday, 19. March 2024 75.2 39.6 2.5 0 -443.5 0 -326.2 Tuesday, 20. August 2024 55.4 0 -6.5 51.9 -12.8 0 88 Tuesday, 20. February 2024 154.3 71.7 11.1 27.4 -137 8.1 135.6 Thursday, 20. June 2024 1.5 -51.1 -31.5 0 -53.1 -5.7 -139.9 Wednesday, 20. March 2024 49.3 12.9 18.6 23.3 -386.6 21 -261.5 Monday, 20. May 2024 66.4 64 24 68.3 9.3 5.2 237.2 Wednesday, 21. August 2024 8.4 10.7 10 0 -9.8 20.2 39.5 Wednesday, 21. February 2024 96.5 52.5 0 10.7 -199.3 4 -35.6 Friday, 21. June 2024 0 -44.8 0 -28.8 -34.2 1.9 -105.9 Thursday, 21. March 2024 233.4 2.9 12 2 -358.8 14.5 -94 Tuesday, 21. May 2024 290 25.8 -4.2 0 0 -5.9 305.7 Monday, 22. April 2024 19.7 34.8 2.2 22.6 -35 17.9 62.2 Thursday, 22. August 2024 75.5 9.2 -11.5 7.8 -28.4 12.2 64.8 Thursday, 22. February 2024 125.1 158.9 7.9 6.7 -55.7 8.5 251.4 Monday, 22. January 2024 260.6 158.7 41.6 65 -640.5 27.2 -87.4 Monday, 22. July 2024 526.7 23.7 -47.7 0 0 -16.8 485.9 Friday, 22. March 2024 18.9 18.1 16.3 5.4 -169.9 59.6 -51.6 Wednesday, 22. May 2024 92 74.6 0 3.5 -16.1 0 154 Tuesday, 23. April 2024 37.9 4.4 23.2 33.3 -66.9 -0.3 31.6 Friday, 23. August 2024 86.8 64 42.3 23.8 -35.6 70.7 252 Friday, 23. February 2024 167.5 52.5 12 34.5 -44.2 10.2 232.5 Tuesday, 23. January 2024 160.1 157.7 26.3 61.8 -515.3 3.3 -106.1 Tuesday, 23. July 2024 71.9 0 -70.3 -52.3 -27.3 0 -78 Thursday, 23. May 2024 89 19.1 0 2 -13.7 11.5 107.9 Wednesday, 24. April 2024 0 5.6 0 4.2 -130.4 0 -120.6 Wednesday, 24. January 2024 66.2 125.7 19.1 24.9 -429.3 35.1 -158.3 Wednesday, 24. July 2024 66 1.4 0 3.3 -26.2 0 44.5 Monday, 24. June 2024 0 -35.2 -8.2 -7.2 -90.4 -33.5 -174.5 Friday, 24. May 2024 182.1 43.7 6.4 4.1 0 15.6 251.9 Thursday, 25. April 2024 0 -22.6 -6 -31.3 -139.4 -18.3 -217.6 Thursday, 25. January 2024 170.7 101 20 16.1 -394.1 6.5 -79.8 Thursday, 25. July 2024 70.7 0 0 0 -39.6 0 31.1 Tuesday, 25. June 2024 0 48.8 15.2 -6.2 -30.3 3.5 31 Monday, 25. March 2024 35.5 261.8 14 0 -350.1 54.2 15.4 Friday, 26. April 2024 0 -2.8 -3.8 5.4 -82.4 0 -83.6 Monday, 26. August 2024 224.1 -8.3 -16.6 0 0 3.4 202.6 Monday, 26. February 2024 111.8 243.3 37.2 130.6 -22.4 19.4 519.9 Friday, 26. January 2024 87.1 100.1 30.9 46.4 -255.1 5.4 14.8 Friday, 26. July 2024 23.2 4.5 31.4 0 -26.5 19.2 51.8 Wednesday, 26. June 2024 0 18.6 0 -4.9 4.3 3.4 21.4 Tuesday, 26. March 2024 162.2 279.1 16.7 73.6 -212.3 98.7 418 Tuesday, 27. August 2024 0 0 -6.8 -102 -18.3 0 -127.1 Tuesday, 27. February 2024 520.2 126 18.4 5.4 -125.6 32.5 576.9 Thursday, 27. June 2024 0 6.7 8 1.8 -11.4 6.7 11.8 Wednesday, 27. March 2024 323.8 1.5 0 200.7 -299.8 17.3 243.5 Wednesday, 28. August 2024 0 -10.4 -8.7 -59.3 -8 -18.9 -105.3 Wednesday, 28. February 2024 612.1 245.2 9.9 23.8 -216.4 -1.2 673.4 Friday, 28. June 2024 82.4 -25 0 42.8 -27.2 0 73 Thursday, 28. March 2024 95.1 68.1 67 27.6 -104.9 29.9 182.8 Tuesday, 28. May 2024 102.5 34.3 3.3 4.1 -105.2 6 45 Monday, 29. April 2024 0 -6.9 6.8 -31.3 -24.7 4.5 -51.6 Thursday, 29. August 2024 -13.5 -31.1 -8.1 5.3 -22.7 -1.7 -71.8 Thursday, 29. February 2024 603.9 44.8 21.7 9.9 -598.9 10.9 92.3 Monday, 29. January 2024 198.4 208.2 20 17.2 -191.7 3 255.1 Monday, 29. July 2024 205.6 -5.9 -21.3 0 -54.3 0 124.1 Wednesday, 29. May 2024 24.6 17.7 11 4 -31.1 2.1 28.3 Tuesday, 30. April 2024 0 -35.3 -34.3 3.6 -93.2 -2.4 -161.6 Friday, 30. August 2024 0 -12.9 -16.4 -65 -70.2 -11.1 -175.6 Tuesday, 30. January 2024 299.2 119.2 21.9 16.8 -220.7 10.9 247.3 Tuesday, 30. July 2024 74.9 -2.9 -3.2 -7.9 -73.6 -5.6 -18.3 Thursday, 30. May 2024 1.6 119.1 25.9 -99.9 0 2.1 48.8 Wednesday, 31. January 2024 116.2 232 17.8 14.8 -187.7 4.5 197.6 Wednesday, 31. July 2024 21 -31.6 -2.5 -4.6 0 18 0.3 Friday, 31. May 2024 169.1 5.9 0 0 -124.3 -1.9 48.8 Total Flows 20'917.3 9'424.2 1'928.2 2'272.9 -20'012.3 2'366.6 16'896.9 Average Flows 126.8 57.1 11.7 13.8 -121.3 14.4 102.4

Breakdown of the flows of the US spot Bitcoin ETFs (USDm) / Source: CVJ.CH Bitcoin ETF overview

The outflows are likely to be attributable to Bitcoin's rather sluggish price performance and macroeconomic concerns. Nevertheless, the overall balance of the funds remains positive on the whole. Some asset managers are also taking the first steps towards actively marketing the products to clients. ETFs currently manage USD 55.3 billion in Bitcoin. By comparison, US gold ETFs account for around twice that amount at USD 113 billion.

Ethereum ETFs: a complete disappointment

For the recently approved Ethereum ETFs, this initial rush failed to materialize. Ultimately, Ethereum's value proposition is more complex and requires greater educational efforts. Bitcoin as “digital gold” seems easier for investors to grasp than a decentralized smart contract network. In fact, Ethereum ETFs have not only attracted few new assets. The funds have seen net outflows of USD 568.5 million since launch.

Breakdown of the flows of the US spot Ethereum ETFs (USDm) / Source: CVJ.CH Ethereum ETF overview

Outflows have slowed considerably over the past few weeks. However, the generally low volume of Ethereum ETFs suggests a low level of interest. How net outflows from the new funds came about in the first place can be read in the following article.