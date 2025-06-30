Fiserv announces stablecoin FIUSD in partnership with Circle, Paxos, and PayPal

The FinTech giant Fiserv enters the stablecoin market with FIUSD – positioning itself as a key player for banks and merchants.

Fiserv has announced plans to launch its own stablecoin, FIUSD, by the end of the year and integrate it into its existing network of around 10.000 financial institutions and 6 million merchants. For the technological implementation, Fiserv is partnering with Circle, Paxos, and Solana, while interoperability with PayPal USD (PYUSD) is also being prepared, as reported by Reuters.

Built for Banking Integration

FIUSD was specifically designed with existing banking infrastructures in mind. According to Fiserv, the stablecoin will especially benefit smaller and regional institutions-such as the approximately 3.000 so-called community banks-by allowing them to adopt digital payment methods without incurring additional integration costs. This is supported by embedded features for regulatory compliance and automated transaction processing.

In the market, the announcement was seen as a signal of increasing regulatory clarity in the stablecoin sector. One contributing factor is the recently passed GENIUS Act resolution in the US, which is intended to serve as a framework for the institutional use of digital payment instruments.

Relevance to the Payments Sector

The project aims to make cross-border payments faster and more cost-effective-Fiserv highlights FIUSD's ability to enable 24/7 settlements and offer interfaces to PYUSD and other stablecoins. This could make FIUSD a key tool for real-time payments in commerce.

For the technological implementation of FIUSD, Fiserv is relying on the Solana blockchain, which is known for its exceptionally high transaction speeds and low fees.

With this choice, Fiserv positions itself squarely in the competition for high-performance stablecoin infrastructures that not only enable but also efficiently handle real-time payments. The selection of Solana also underscores the platform's growing acceptance in the institutional space, as major corporations such as Visa, Shopify, and others have integrated Solana-based solutions in recent months.

Fiserv's entry into the stablecoin market significantly intensifies competition. While the field has so far been dominated primarily by FinTechs like Circle, Tether, or PayPal, an established infrastructure provider with deep roots in the banking sector is now entering the scene. The close integration with traditional financial institutions could give FIUSD a structural advantage-particularly over crypto-native offerings, which often face regulatory hurdles when trying to integrate with the banking system.