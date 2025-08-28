SharpLink Gaming amasses USD 3.7 billion in Ethereum

SharpLink Gaming, under the leadership of Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, is ramping up its strategy to establish Ethereum (ETH) as a core component of its corporate reserves - with fresh capital and massive purchases.

The company recently invested around USD 252 million in Ethereum and now holds 800’000 ETH worth USD 3.7 billion. SharpLink is consistently driving forward its ETH reserve strategy, combining purchases with staking to generate yields. Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and CEO of ConsenSys, has joined the company as chairman and supports this aggressive positioning. For investors, SharpLink’s approach represents a mix of long-term value appreciation and participation in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Significant ETH acquisitions

Last week, SharpLink Gaming invested another USD 252 million in Ethereum - equivalent to 56’533 ETH at an average price of around USD 4’462 per token. In addition, SharpLink has roughly USD 200 million in cash available for further purchases and has already generated 1,799 ETH in staking rewards since launching the strategy in June. At the same time, a USD 1.5 billion share buyback program was approved - a dual-track strategy of capital allocation and price support.

Joseph Lubin at the helm of the reserve offensive

The strategic shift at SharpLink Gaming was made possible by a USD 425 million private investment round - led by ConsenSys with participation from well-known VC firms. Immediately afterwards, Joseph Lubin was appointed chairman. The funding round has already been completed and paves the way for SharpLink to become the largest public ETH reserve holder. As a result, the company’s stock price surged by roughly 400%, positioning the firm similarly to MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin strategy - but with ETH as the core asset. Lubin described Ethereum as a trusted foundation for decentralized economies and signaled a clear vision - integrating crypto infrastructure into corporate finance.

Despite SharpLink Gaming’s rapid growth and clear strategy, risks remain. Analysts warn that the company’s heavy reliance on Ethereum price fluctuations makes it vulnerable to volatility - much like MicroStrategy with Bitcoin. Moreover, questions remain about whether the business model can generate sustainable long-term revenues or whether the ETH reserve primarily functions as a speculative asset.