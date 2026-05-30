Weekly review: Raiffeisen enters the crypto business

US Senate blocks CLARITY Act over ethics clause

In Washington, the most important crypto bill risks collapse in its final phase: the Senate Banking Committee approved the CLARITY Act 15-9, but the chamber lacks the required 60 votes. With only 53 Republican seats, at least seven Democrats are needed – in committee, only Ruben Gallego and Angela Alsobrooks were persuaded. The central sticking point is an ethics clause that would bar senior government officials from crypto dealings and is opposed by the White House; the Van Hollen amendment failed 11-13. The bill would reshape oversight: digital asset commodities to the CFTC, restricted digital assets to the SEC, and stablecoins under joint supervision. Galaxy Research nonetheless puts the probability of 2026 passage at 75%, with expected signing in the week of August 3. Operational implementation through SEC and CFTC rulemaking is unlikely to take effect before 2027.