SIX Swiss Exchange allows posting crypto collateral

The swiss stock exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange) introduces a new service that enables financial institutions to post selected crypto-assets as collateral. This offering aims to allow customers to manage their collateral more efficiently.
Under the name Digital Collateral Service (DCS), SIX seeks to simplify collateral management, particularly in the context of cryptocurrencies. The service is available immediately, as stated in a press release. SIX’s service leverages crypto-assets as collateral to minimize counterparty risk in investments and trading. The cryptocurrencies are held at SIX’s digital exchange (SDX), which has already issued over one billion USD in digital assets.
Collateral management with cryptocurrencies
SIX provides an example of a company holding both Bitcoin and bonds. Through this service, the client can deposit both as collateral to cover a single risk. The solution significantly simplifies processes for traders and their counterparties, enhances portfolio management efficiency, and reduces counterparty risk.
In addition to providing a collateral management platform, DCS relies on SDX’s crypto custody infrastructure, offering customers enhanced protection mechanisms. SIX introduces an additional security layer, which is a prerequisite for many institutional investors to increase their participation in cryptocurrency trading.
Digital assets integrated into traditional services
The collateral offering is SIX’s direct response to growing customer demand for crypto services. There is increasing interest from institutional investors in this new asset class. For this risk-conscious investor segment, fully integrated services are particularly important. The Digital Collateral Service (DCS) primarily targets product providers, traders, brokers, exchanges, and market makers.
"The role of cryptocurrencies in collateral management is becoming increasingly important. Our new, fully integrated service allows product issuers, traders, brokers, and market makers to optimize their use of collateral—whether for cryptocurrencies or traditional securities. The solution includes built-in risk management protections, enabling financial institutions to use crypto collateral on a larger scale."
— David Newns, Head of SDX