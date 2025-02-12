SIX Swiss Exchange allows posting crypto collateral

The swiss stock exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange) introduces a new service that enables financial institutions to post selected crypto-assets as collateral. This offering aims to allow customers to manage their collateral more efficiently.

Under the name Digital Collateral Service (DCS), SIX seeks to simplify collateral management, particularly in the context of cryptocurrencies. The service is available immediately, as stated in a press release. SIX’s service leverages crypto-assets as collateral to minimize counterparty risk in investments and trading. The cryptocurrencies are held at SIX’s digital exchange (SDX), which has already issued over one billion USD in digital assets.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Collateral management with cryptocurrencies

SIX provides an example of a company holding both Bitcoin and bonds. Through this service, the client can deposit both as collateral to cover a single risk. The solution significantly simplifies processes for traders and their counterparties, enhances portfolio management efficiency, and reduces counterparty risk.

In addition to providing a collateral management platform, DCS relies on SDX’s crypto custody infrastructure, offering customers enhanced protection mechanisms. SIX introduces an additional security layer, which is a prerequisite for many institutional investors to increase their participation in cryptocurrency trading.

Minds Lucas A. Ereth on assetization and the democratization of finance Background Younger generations turn to crypto for retirement savings Financial Products Deadline in October: SEC starts the clock for Solana ETF Basics Most common crypto scams and how to protect yourself against them Minds Lucas A. Ereth on assetization and the democratization of finance Background Younger generations turn to crypto for retirement savings

Digital assets integrated into traditional services

The collateral offering is SIX’s direct response to growing customer demand for crypto services. There is increasing interest from institutional investors in this new asset class. For this risk-conscious investor segment, fully integrated services are particularly important. The Digital Collateral Service (DCS) primarily targets product providers, traders, brokers, exchanges, and market makers.