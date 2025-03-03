Trump announces crypto reserve with BTC, ETH, SOL, ADA and XRP

US President Donald Trump has announced the creation of a strategic crypto reserve, which will include various cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. The announcement led to a sharp increase in the prices of these digital currencies.

Trump plans to establish a national crypto reserve featuring five leading cryptocurrencies. This decision has resulted in significant price gains—particularly for XRP, Solana, and Cardano—and underscores the U.S.'s ambition to take a leading role in the global crypto sector.

The announcement and its impact

Over the weekend, Trump revealed that his planned crypto reserve would include leading digital currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). The goal: to position the U.S. as the world's leading nation in the field of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin temporarily surpassed the $94,000 mark, while the other listed altcoins recorded double-digit price gains.

The financial world reacted swiftly. Analysts view this move as a potential milestone that could further accelerate cryptocurrency adoption in the U.S. Businesses and investors see it as an opportunity, as an official crypto reserve could lead to greater regulatory clarity and increased institutional acceptance.

Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, and XRP as a strategic reserve

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump announced that the planned crypto reserve would not only include Bitcoin (BTC) but also Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). The announcement immediately triggered price surges: XRP surged over 35% to as much as $2.95, Solana rose more than 25% to $179, and Cardano saw a 75% increase to $1.14. Bitcoin also surpassed the $94,000 mark, while Ethereum gained over 12%.

The inclusion of altcoins has sparked mixed reactions. Since the U.S. already manages a gold reserve, "hoarding" the previously confiscated Bitcoin worth over $20 billion seems logical. However, acquiring additional altcoins would require the government to purchase them on the open market, which could face resistance in the U.S. Congress. This is likely to be discussed further on 7 March at the ‘Crypto Summit’ hosted by US crypto tsar David Sacks.