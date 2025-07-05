Weekly review calendar week 27 – 2025

US States Go Bitcoin: Treasury Allocations Gain Momentum

Bitcoin is becoming an increasingly integral part of state-level financial planning in the U.S. More than two dozen states are advancing legislation to establish their own Bitcoin reserves—a trend that is clearly gaining momentum. This week, Texas became the third state to formally commit to a strategic BTC reserve, following similar moves by New Hampshire and Arizona, where some laws mandate allocations of up to 5% of treasury funds. The momentum underscores how individual states are asserting financial independence from Washington—positioning Bitcoin as a store of value and hedge against inflation at the subnational level.