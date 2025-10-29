TWINT wants to open platform for stablecoins and tokenized deposits

The Swiss payment app TWINT has officially initiated discussions to open its platform to new digital applications in the fields of digital currencies, stablecoins, and identity solutions. With this step, the company aims to actively support innovation, sovereignty, and the resilience of the Swiss financial ecosystem.

Just a few days after the Federal Council launched its consultation on a new legal framework for stablecoins, Switzerland’s leading everyday payment provider TWINT responded with its own announcement. Going forward, both providers of regulated digital currencies - such as stablecoins backed by the Swiss franc or tokenized deposits - and developers of solutions using electronic identification (E-ID) in Switzerland will be able to build on TWINT’s trusted infrastructure, according to a press release.

Opening the dialogue on digital currencies

With over six million active users and 770 million transactions per year, TWINT is Switzerland’s leading provider of everyday payment services. The possibility to develop future applications connected to regulated stablecoins, tokenized deposits, and the E-ID is intended to further strengthen the ecosystem. The initiative comes at a time when Switzerland is setting key milestones for the digitalization of finance and identity through the introduction of the E-ID and the ongoing debate around stablecoins.

TWINT's project aims to foster dialogue with authorities, regulators, and market participants, laying the foundation for an attractive offering for customers and merchants alike. Users will be able to decide which services they wish to access via the app, the statement continues.

"TWINT stands for secure, simple, and innovative payment solutions. By initiating dialogue to open our platform to regulated and trusted digital assets such as Swiss franc stablecoins, tokenized deposits, or the E-ID, we contribute to strengthening Switzerland’s digital sovereignty in everyday life." - Markus Kilb, CEO of TWINT

Stablecoins: blockchain currencies enter the mainstream

Between the lines, the announcement signals that established providers must integrate new opportunities with blockchain-based currencies into their existing infrastructure to avoid losing market share. Stablecoins are digital assets that mirror fiat currencies such as the US dollar or the Swiss franc. In 2024, they recorded higher transaction volumes than Visa or Mastercard. Both payment giants have also recently announced blockchain projects to meet growing demand.

The year 2025 marked the definitive breakthrough for stablecoins, as the regulatory environment evolved from skepticism to clear, supportive rules. Following early experiments such as USDT and the wake-up call from Facebook’s Libra, regulatory frameworks emerged worldwide - including the EU’s MiCA regulation and similar laws in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. The US GENIUS Act of 2025 is seen as a turning point, as it classifies stablecoins explicitly within the banking sector and sets strict requirements for reserves, transparency, and compliance. The law provides legal certainty and paves the way for institutional adoption and new financial products. At the same time, higher regulatory costs could push out smaller providers and increase market concentration.