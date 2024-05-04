Weekly review calendar week 18 – 2024

CZ receives prison sentence

Within just a few years, the crypto exchange Binance experienced a rapid rise from a new start-up to the most dominant crypto trading platform. What helped the exchange was a certain degree of “regulatory flexibility”. This included lax KYC requirements and the lack of an official headquarters. Regulators only really took notice in the aftermath of the FTX collapse. Fortunately, there were no violations of money laundering laws and the exchange did not misappropriate any client funds. As a result, the founder and former CEO only has to serve four months in prison.