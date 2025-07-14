$500 million in minutes: Pump.fun writes ICO history

Pump.fun, the meme coin launchpad on Solana, made headlines over the weekend with a spectacular initial coin offering (ICO). The platform raised USD 500 million for the PUMP token within minutes, making it the third-largest ICO in history.

Pump.fun is the leading meme coin launchpad on Solana. Over the weekend, the platform conducted a token sale (ICO), raising USD 500 million in just under 12 minutes. A total of 12.5% of the maximum PUMP supply was sold - valuing the project at USD 4 billion. The tokens were distributed via the platform itself as well as exchanges such as Kraken, KuCoin, and Gate.io. Nearly 24’000 KYC-verified wallets participated, with large investors among the top 340 acquiring approximately 60% of the tokens.

Tokenomics and public criticism

While 33% of the PUMP supply was originally allocated for the ICO, Pump.fun reduced this share to 12.5%. According to a web dashboard, 125 billion tokens were sold (at USD 0.004 each), with the remainder reserved for institutional sales.

Due to overwhelming demand for the PUMP token, the infrastructure of most exchanges couldn't keep up. Thousands of users took to social media to complain they had no chance to participate. On Kraken, the ICO ended within seconds - other exchanges such as Bybit had to roll back transactions. On tradable futures markets, the PUMP price stands nearly 50% higher than during the sale.

From meme coin launchpad to streaming platform

Pump.fun began as a pure meme coin launchpad, allowing users to create and trade their own meme coins. The platform quickly gained traction, generating USD 600 million in total revenue within about twelve months, all while keeping expenses minimal. This likely makes Pump.fun the fastest-growing startup in history.

With the ICO, the platform aims to expand into other sectors. By launching tools for content creators, on-chain analytics, and live streaming, Pump.fun hopes to position itself as a long-term infrastructure provider for tokenized communities on Solana. Whether the founding team will be able to deploy the roughly USD 1.1 billion raised through fees and the ICO for this purpose remains to be seen.