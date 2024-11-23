Weekly review calendar week 47 – 2024

The regulatory status of crypto-assets has long been controversial in the United States. The regulatory authorities for securities (SEC) and commodities (CFTC) as well as other agencies are wrestling over oversight. Many industry representatives see former MIT professor Gary Gensler, whom US President Biden appointed SEC Chairman in 2021, as the main instigator of this regulatory uncertainty. One of Trump’s election promises therefore included the dismissal of the agency head. However, this will not happen. On the day of the new president’s inauguration, 20 January, Gensler will leave the SEC voluntarily. The current candidates for the head of the agency all have a positive attitude towards the crypto sector.