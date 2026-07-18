Weekly review: Strategy CEO sees Bitcoin risk at $10,000

Trump’s crypto millions block the first US federal law

How tightly crypto regulation and politics are intertwined is currently on display in Washington. US President Donald Trump met this week at the White House with Republican senators Bernie Moreno and Cynthia Lummis to negotiate the contested ethics clause of the Clarity Act. The law would be the first comprehensive US federal legislation on digital assets and would clarify the division of responsibilities between the securities regulator SEC and the futures market regulator CFTC. The point of contention is whether officeholders may profit from their own crypto holdings. The issue concerns Trump directly: a disclosure in June reported roughly USD 515 million from the sale of World Liberty Financial tokens. An amendment that would have barred the president, vice president and Congress from such holdings had previously narrowly failed. Majority Leader John Thune has promised a vote before the August recess. If it does not succeed, a fresh attempt before the November midterm elections is considered unlikely.