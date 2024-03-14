The Swiss stock exchange SIX welcomes another crypto ETP issuer

The Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange) is the leading trading venue for securities such as stocks, bonds and other financial instruments in Switzerland. With the recent addition of issuance.swiss AG, the platform now offers 161 crypto ETPs.

The new products from Figment and Liqwid are available in three trading currencies. This brings the total number of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) traded on SIX Swiss Exchange to 185, of which 161 have a cryptocurrency as their underlying asset. The remaining 24 products are divided into six products based on precious metals and 18 products based on equities or fixed income. The listing brings the total number of ETP issuers to 18.

Crypto products in demand

Since the beginning of the year, crypto ETPs listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange have recorded a trading volume of CHF 594 million and 40,000 transactions, according to a press release. Among the total of 316 ETPs and derivatives with crypto underlyings, bitcoin dominated with 49.1%. It was closely followed by Ethereum with 16.2% and Solana with 13.0% of the trading volume. Demand for Solana products increased by 107% compared to the same period last year.

"Interest in cryptocurrencies continues to grow. As the leading exchange for products with crypto underlyings, we remain committed to providing our valued members with a seamless and innovative listing and trading experience, while offering investors significant benefits such as transparency, liquidity and fair treatment. We welcome Issuance.Swiss AG, in partnership with Figment and Liqwid, as a new ETP issuer on our exchange and wish them every success." - Christian Reuss, Head of SIX Swiss Exchange

Laurent Kssis, independent board member of issuance.swiss AG, also expressed his pleasure. Bitcoin ETPs offer efficiency and security to investors who do not want to deal with the hassle of managing their own private keys or trusting third-party custodians. It would also allow financial advisors to easily allocate bitcoin to their clients' portfolios through well-known and trusted platforms. The inclusion includes Staking ETPs on Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA):