Web3 push at Robinhood: staking, tokenized stocks & blockchain expansion

Robinhood expands into new Web3 business areas. While staking for ETH and SOL launches in the US, the platform brings tokenized financial products to the blockchain in Europe.

With over 25.8 million users and approximately USD 255 billion in assets under custody, Robinhood is now one of the most important online brokers in the US The company is now significantly expanding its strategy beyond traditional brokerage – positioning itself as a Web3 infrastructure player. The focus: tokenized stocks, staking, and the development of its own Layer‑2 blockchain based on Arbitrum.

Scaling Web3 Across Two Continents

At an event in Cannes, Robinhood unveiled a comprehensive product package:

Staking for Ethereum & Solana in the US, despite previous SEC concerns,

Tokenization of over 200 US stocks and ETFs for European users via Arbitrum,

Integration of private company tokens such as OpenAI and SpaceX, and

Development of its own Layer‑2 blockchain based on Arbitrum

With this, the broker bridges traditional trading and decentralized infrastructure – with a clear geographical division: While EU users benefit from 24/5 trading, zero commissions, and access to dividends, US customers gain access to passive income through staking. Additionally, perpetual futures with up to 3× leverage are offered exclusively in the EU.



Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Technology & Infrastructure: Evolving from Broker to Platform

The online broker is increasingly transforming into a full-service provider. The combination of proprietary blockchain infrastructure, tokenization, staking, and futures forms the technological backbone of its new crypto strategy. CEO Vlad Tenev put it clearly: “Tokenization is the foundation of a new era in trading.”

The stock market responded positively: Robinhood’s share price rose by more than ten percent immediately following the announcement.

Minds Swiss banks and digital assets: insights from the CVJ.CH Summer Soirée Background Beyond digital gold: How cryptocurrency markets actually respond to geopolitical shocks Financial Products Solana Staking ETF Marks Institutional Entry Point Basics Quantum computing: an existential risk for Bitcoin? Minds Swiss banks and digital assets: insights from the CVJ.CH Summer Soirée Background Beyond digital gold: How cryptocurrency markets actually respond to geopolitical shocks

Competitive advantage through vertical integration

The combined use of proprietary infrastructure and Layer‑2 technology gives the company a clear edge over other neobrokers and crypto platforms. Built on Arbitrum Orbit, the focus lies on high scalability, low transaction costs, and full control over fees and data privacy.

Robinhood's latest moves highlight the accelerating fusion of legacy finance with blockchain-native infrastructure. The shift toward tokenized assets, on-chain yields, and decentralized infrastructure management marks not only a strategic realignment for individual providers – but the transition to a globally connected, always-accessible financial ecosystem.