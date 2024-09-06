Bitcoin’s end-of-year outlook: a complex landscape

As we approach the last quarter of 2024, the cryptocurrency market remains volatile, influenced by a myriad of factors. This analysis delves into the key drivers shaping Bitcoin's trajectory, examining recent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and regulatory developments.

The Bitcoin price has been under pressure in recent weeks due to several factors. The Bank of Japan reiterated the possibility of continuing to raise interest rates, BTC ETFs have been experiencing net outflows, institutions like Ceffu and Fidelity have been transferring large amounts of BTC on-chain, data on unemployment claims and the unemployment rate was released recently, and the mid-month interest rate decision is heightening market risk aversion, with panic spreading.

ETF Outflows

Bitcoin ETFs have seen net outflows for six consecutive business days, with a record single-day outflow in four months occurring on Tuesday September 3rd. Over the past week, BTC ETFs have lost about $600 million, indicating growing caution and pessimism in the market. Since the launch of BTC ETFs, retail investors' enthusiasm for BTC has gradually waned. Additionally, on-chain data shows that institutions like Ceffu and Fidelity have transferred large amounts of BTC assets, which weakens market support and may trigger panic selling among retail investors, further increasing market volatility. If this trend continues, BTC prices may face further downward pressure.

IBIT FBTC BITB ARKB GBTC Others Total (USDm) Monday, 01. April 2024 165.9 44 1.1 -0.3 -302.6 6.2 -85.7 Thursday, 01. August 2024 25.9 -48.4 -20.7 -22.4 -71.3 187.5 50.6 Thursday, 01. February 2024 163.9 35.8 4.2 15.9 -182 0.7 38.5 Monday, 01. July 2024 0 65 41.4 12.7 0 10.4 129.5 Friday, 01. March 2024 202.5 49.3 42.3 55.1 -492.4 3.6 -139.6 Wednesday, 01. May 2024 -36.9 -191.1 -29 -98.1 -167.4 -41.2 -563.7 Tuesday, 02. April 2024 150.5 44.8 4.3 -87.5 -81.9 9.3 39.5 Friday, 02. August 2024 42.8 -104.1 -29.4 -87.7 -45.9 -13.1 -237.4 Friday, 02. February 2024 105.8 78.9 11.5 22.6 -144.6 5.8 80 Tuesday, 02. July 2024 14.1 5.4 -6.8 2.5 -32.4 3.5 -13.7 Thursday, 02. May 2024 0 0 0 13.3 -54.9 7.2 -34.4 Wednesday, 03. April 2024 42 116.7 23 0 -75.1 6.9 113.5 Wednesday, 03. July 2024 0 6.5 0 0 -27 0 -20.5 Monday, 03. June 2024 0 77 14.3 10.7 0 3.1 105.1 Friday, 03. May 2024 12.7 102.6 33.5 28.1 63 138.4 378.3 Tuesday, 03. September 2024 0 -162.3 -25 -33.6 -50.4 -16.5 -287.8 Thursday, 04. April 2024 144 106.6 11.2 12 -79.3 18.9 213.4 Tuesday, 04. June 2024 274.4 378.7 61 138.7 28.2 5.6 886.6 Monday, 04. March 2024 420.1 404.6 90.9 38.2 -368 -23.1 562.7 Friday, 05. April 2024 308.8 83 7.4 0 -198.9 2.7 203 Monday, 05. August 2024 0 -58 2.9 -69 -69.1 24.8 -168.4 Monday, 05. February 2024 137.3 38 0 0 -107.9 0.7 68.1 Friday, 05. July 2024 0 117.4 30.2 11.3 -28.6 12.8 143.1 Wednesday, 05. June 2024 155.4 220.6 18.5 71.4 14.6 7.6 488.1 Tuesday, 05. March 2024 788.3 125.6 3.7 63.7 -332.5 -0.5 648.3 Tuesday, 06. August 2024 0 -64.5 0 -28.9 -32.2 -23 -148.6 Tuesday, 06. February 2024 45.2 37.7 11.3 8.6 -72.7 3.5 33.6 Thursday, 06. June 2024 349.9 3.1 -3.1 -96.6 -37.6 2 217.7 Wednesday, 06. March 2024 281.7 205.7 28.6 41.3 -276.2 50.9 332 Monday, 06. May 2024 21.5 99.2 2.1 75.6 3.9 14.7 217 Wednesday, 07. August 2024 52.5 0 3 0 -30.6 20.2 45.1 Wednesday, 07. February 2024 56.2 130.1 21.4 3.3 -80.8 15.8 146 Friday, 07. June 2024 168.3 0 -7.9 6.9 -36.3 0 131 Thursday, 07. March 2024 244.2 473.4 41.4 42.1 -374.8 46.2 472.5 Tuesday, 07. May 2024 0 4.1 0 2.8 -28.6 6 -15.7 Monday, 08. April 2024 21.3 6.3 40.3 9.3 -303.3 2.3 -223.8 Thursday, 08. August 2024 157.6 65.2 0 32.8 -182.9 121.9 194.6 Thursday, 08. February 2024 204.1 128.3 60.5 86.4 -101.6 27.3 405 Monday, 08. July 2024 187.2 61.5 11 8.4 25.1 1.6 294.8 Friday, 08. March 2024 336.3 130.3 8 1.7 -302.9 49.6 223 Wednesday, 08. May 2024 0 0 11.5 0 0 0 11.5 Tuesday, 09. April 2024 128.7 3 3.8 0 -154.9 0 -19.4 Friday, 09. August 2024 9.6 -19.8 -18.1 0 -77 15.6 -89.7 Friday, 09. February 2024 250.7 188.4 29.1 136.5 -51.8 -11.4 541.5 Tuesday, 09. July 2024 121 91 -4.7 43.3 -37.5 3.3 216.4 Thursday, 09. May 2024 14.2 2.7 6.8 4.4 -43.4 4 -11.3 Wednesday, 10. April 2024 33.3 76.3 24.3 7.3 -17.5 0 123.7 Wednesday, 10. July 2024 22.2 57.8 4.7 5.7 -8.2 65.2 147.4 Monday, 10. June 2024 6.3 -3 7.6 0 -39.5 -36.3 -64.9 Friday, 10. May 2024 12.4 5.3 0 0 -103 0.6 -84.7 Thursday, 11. April 2024 192.1 4.6 11.1 0 -124.9 8.4 91.3 Thursday, 11. January 2024 111.7 227 237.9 65.3 -95.1 108.5 655.3 Thursday, 11. July 2024 72.1 32.7 7.5 4.3 -37.7 0 78.9 Tuesday, 11. June 2024 0 -7.4 -11.7 -56.5 -121 -3.8 -200.4 Monday, 11. March 2024 562.9 215.5 49.8 13 -494.1 158.3 505.4 Friday, 12. April 2024 111.1 0 0 0 -166.2 0 -55.1 Monday, 12. August 2024 13.4 0 -17.1 35.4 -11.8 7.9 27.8 Monday, 12. February 2024 374.7 151.9 33 40 -95 -11.2 493.4 Friday, 12. January 2024 386 195.3 17.4 39.8 -484.1 48.6 203 Friday, 12. July 2024 120 115.1 28.4 13 23 10.6 310.1 Wednesday, 12. June 2024 15.6 50.6 14.5 8.5 0 11.6 100.8 Tuesday, 12. March 2024 849 51.6 24.6 93 -79 105.8 1'045 Tuesday, 13. August 2024 34.6 22.6 16.5 -6.1 -28.6 0 39 Tuesday, 13. February 2024 493.1 163.6 10.8 40 -72.8 1.6 636.3 Thursday, 13. June 2024 18.2 -106.4 -9.8 -52.7 -61.5 -14 -226.2 Wednesday, 13. March 2024 586.5 281.5 5.6 44.6 -276.5 42 683.7 Monday, 13. May 2024 0 38.6 20.3 0 0 7.1 66 Wednesday, 14. August 2024 2.7 -18 -5.8 -6.8 -56.9 3.4 -81.4 Wednesday, 14. February 2024 224.3 118.9 47.2 101.5 -131.2 -21 339.7 Friday, 14. June 2024 1.5 -80.1 -7.1 -49 -52.3 -2.9 -189.9 Thursday, 14. March 2024 345.4 13.7 0 3.5 -257.1 27.2 132.7 Tuesday, 14. May 2024 0 8.1 0 133.1 -50.9 10.2 100.5 Monday, 15. April 2024 73.4 0 0 0 -110.1 0 -36.7 Thursday, 15. August 2024 0 16.2 6.2 0 -25 13.7 11.1 Thursday, 15. February 2024 330.9 97.4 120.2 88.9 -174.6 14.6 477.4 Monday, 15. July 2024 117.2 36.1 15.2 117.2 0 15.2 300.9 Friday, 15. March 2024 139.8 155.6 20.5 0 -139.4 22.3 198.8 Wednesday, 15. May 2024 0 131.3 86.3 38.6 27 19.8 303 Tuesday, 16. April 2024 25.8 1.4 0 -12.9 -79.4 7.1 -58 Friday, 16. August 2024 20.4 61.3 12 13.4 -72.9 1.7 35.9 Friday, 16. February 2024 191.4 116.7 20.9 140 -150.4 11.7 330.3 Tuesday, 16. January 2024 212.7 102 50.2 122.3 -594.4 54.5 -52.7 Tuesday, 16. July 2024 260.2 61.1 17.3 29.8 0 54.1 422.5 Thursday, 16. May 2024 93.7 67.1 1.4 62 4.6 28.5 257.3 Wednesday, 17. April 2024 18.1 0 -7.3 -42.7 -133.1 0 -165 Wednesday, 17. January 2024 371.4 358.1 68.2 50.3 -460.6 66.4 453.8 Wednesday, 17. July 2024 110.4 2.8 -6 0 -53.9 0 53.3 Monday, 17. June 2024 0 -92 2.9 -50 -3 -3.8 -145.9 Friday, 17. May 2024 38.1 99.4 20.8 10 31.6 21.6 221.5 Thursday, 18. April 2024 18.8 37.4 12.8 9.5 -90 7.2 -4.3 Thursday, 18. January 2024 145.5 177.9 20.1 41.8 -582.3 70.4 -126.6 Thursday, 18. July 2024 102.7 2.8 0 -47.6 -22.5 1.8 37.2 Tuesday, 18. June 2024 0 -83.1 -7 0 -62.3 0 -152.4 Monday, 18. March 2024 451.5 5.9 17.6 2.7 -642.5 10.5 -154.3 Friday, 19. April 2024 29.3 54.8 4.9 12.5 -45.8 4 59.7 Monday, 19. August 2024 92.7 3.9 -25.7 0 0 -8.8 62.1 Friday, 19. January 2024 201.5 222.3 56.7 62.6 -590.4 90.9 43.6 Friday, 19. July 2024 116.2 141 44.6 43.6 20.3 61.5 427.2 Tuesday, 19. March 2024 75.2 39.6 2.5 0 -443.5 0 -326.2 Tuesday, 20. August 2024 55.4 0 -6.5 51.9 -12.8 0 88 Tuesday, 20. February 2024 154.3 71.7 11.1 27.4 -137 8.1 135.6 Thursday, 20. June 2024 1.5 -51.1 -31.5 0 -53.1 -5.7 -139.9 Wednesday, 20. March 2024 49.3 12.9 18.6 23.3 -386.6 21 -261.5 Monday, 20. May 2024 66.4 64 24 68.3 9.3 5.2 237.2 Wednesday, 21. August 2024 8.4 10.7 10 0 -9.8 20.2 39.5 Wednesday, 21. February 2024 96.5 52.5 0 10.7 -199.3 4 -35.6 Friday, 21. June 2024 0 -44.8 0 -28.8 -34.2 1.9 -105.9 Thursday, 21. March 2024 233.4 2.9 12 2 -358.8 14.5 -94 Tuesday, 21. May 2024 290 25.8 -4.2 0 0 -5.9 305.7 Monday, 22. April 2024 19.7 34.8 2.2 22.6 -35 17.9 62.2 Thursday, 22. August 2024 75.5 9.2 -11.5 7.8 -28.4 12.2 64.8 Thursday, 22. February 2024 125.1 158.9 7.9 6.7 -55.7 8.5 251.4 Monday, 22. January 2024 260.6 158.7 41.6 65 -640.5 27.2 -87.4 Monday, 22. July 2024 526.7 23.7 -47.7 0 0 -16.8 485.9 Friday, 22. March 2024 18.9 18.1 16.3 5.4 -169.9 59.6 -51.6 Wednesday, 22. May 2024 92 74.6 0 3.5 -16.1 0 154 Tuesday, 23. April 2024 37.9 4.4 23.2 33.3 -66.9 -0.3 31.6 Friday, 23. August 2024 86.8 64 42.3 23.8 -35.6 70.7 252 Friday, 23. February 2024 167.5 52.5 12 34.5 -44.2 10.2 232.5 Tuesday, 23. January 2024 160.1 157.7 26.3 61.8 -515.3 3.3 -106.1 Tuesday, 23. July 2024 71.9 0 -70.3 -52.3 -27.3 0 -78 Thursday, 23. May 2024 89 19.1 0 2 -13.7 11.5 107.9 Wednesday, 24. April 2024 0 5.6 0 4.2 -130.4 0 -120.6 Wednesday, 24. January 2024 66.2 125.7 19.1 24.9 -429.3 35.1 -158.3 Wednesday, 24. July 2024 66 1.4 0 3.3 -26.2 0 44.5 Monday, 24. June 2024 0 -35.2 -8.2 -7.2 -90.4 -33.5 -174.5 Friday, 24. May 2024 182.1 43.7 6.4 4.1 0 15.6 251.9 Thursday, 25. April 2024 0 -22.6 -6 -31.3 -139.4 -18.3 -217.6 Thursday, 25. January 2024 170.7 101 20 16.1 -394.1 6.5 -79.8 Thursday, 25. July 2024 70.7 0 0 0 -39.6 0 31.1 Tuesday, 25. June 2024 0 48.8 15.2 -6.2 -30.3 3.5 31 Monday, 25. March 2024 35.5 261.8 14 0 -350.1 54.2 15.4 Friday, 26. April 2024 0 -2.8 -3.8 5.4 -82.4 0 -83.6 Monday, 26. August 2024 224.1 -8.3 -16.6 0 0 3.4 202.6 Monday, 26. February 2024 111.8 243.3 37.2 130.6 -22.4 19.4 519.9 Friday, 26. January 2024 87.1 100.1 30.9 46.4 -255.1 5.4 14.8 Friday, 26. July 2024 23.2 4.5 31.4 0 -26.5 19.2 51.8 Wednesday, 26. June 2024 0 18.6 0 -4.9 4.3 3.4 21.4 Tuesday, 26. March 2024 162.2 279.1 16.7 73.6 -212.3 98.7 418 Tuesday, 27. August 2024 0 0 -6.8 -102 -18.3 0 -127.1 Tuesday, 27. February 2024 520.2 126 18.4 5.4 -125.6 32.5 576.9 Thursday, 27. June 2024 0 6.7 8 1.8 -11.4 6.7 11.8 Wednesday, 27. March 2024 323.8 1.5 0 200.7 -299.8 17.3 243.5 Wednesday, 28. August 2024 0 -10.4 -8.7 -59.3 -8 -18.9 -105.3 Wednesday, 28. February 2024 612.1 245.2 9.9 23.8 -216.4 -1.2 673.4 Friday, 28. June 2024 82.4 -25 0 42.8 -27.2 0 73 Thursday, 28. March 2024 95.1 68.1 67 27.6 -104.9 29.9 182.8 Tuesday, 28. May 2024 102.5 34.3 3.3 4.1 -105.2 6 45 Monday, 29. April 2024 0 -6.9 6.8 -31.3 -24.7 4.5 -51.6 Thursday, 29. August 2024 -13.5 -31.1 -8.1 5.3 -22.7 -1.7 -71.8 Thursday, 29. February 2024 603.9 44.8 21.7 9.9 -598.9 10.9 92.3 Monday, 29. January 2024 198.4 208.2 20 17.2 -191.7 3 255.1 Monday, 29. July 2024 205.6 -5.9 -21.3 0 -54.3 0 124.1 Wednesday, 29. May 2024 24.6 17.7 11 4 -31.1 2.1 28.3 Tuesday, 30. April 2024 0 -35.3 -34.3 3.6 -93.2 -2.4 -161.6 Friday, 30. August 2024 0 -12.9 -16.4 -65 -70.2 -11.1 -175.6 Tuesday, 30. January 2024 299.2 119.2 21.9 16.8 -220.7 10.9 247.3 Tuesday, 30. July 2024 74.9 -2.9 -3.2 -7.9 -73.6 -5.6 -18.3 Thursday, 30. May 2024 1.6 119.1 25.9 -99.9 0 2.1 48.8 Wednesday, 31. January 2024 116.2 232 17.8 14.8 -187.7 4.5 197.6 Wednesday, 31. July 2024 21 -31.6 -2.5 -4.6 0 18 0.3 Friday, 31. May 2024 169.1 5.9 0 0 -124.3 -1.9 48.8

Breakdown of the US Spot Bitcoin ETF flows (USDm) / Source: CVJ.CH Bitcoin ETF Flows Overview

Macroeconomic Indicators

On the macroeconomic side, according to market data, the yield on 2-year U.S. Treasury bonds dropped to 3.76% at the close on September 4, reflecting heightened expectations that the Federal Reserve might lower interest rates on September 18. Short-term bond yields are more closely tied to the Fed's benchmark interest rate, and the probability of a 50-basis-point rate cut is now above 40%. It is expected that the remaining three rate cuts this year will collectively lower rates by at least 110 basis points.

In the short term, the rate cut decision could boost the prices of risk assets, but in the long term, there is pessimism about whether an economic recession will occur. Historically, when the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverts, there are two possible outcomes: an economic recession or a Fed rate cut to counter the slowdown. However, due to the pandemic, many U.S. economic indicators have become distorted, making it uncertain whether this inversion will lead to a recession. Additionally, potential exchange rate fluctuations in Japan may lead to changes in the global interest rate environment, further complicating the short- and medium-term outlook for the global economy.

Election-related factors

From the U.S. Elections side, during periods of uncertainty in fiscal policy, international trade relations, and monetary policy, the market tends to be more sensitive. Historically, certain remarks and measures during election periods have stimulated economic growth, which is generally favorable to the market, especially for risk assets. Trump has repeatedly expressed support for cryptocurrencies in public forums, and his pro-crypto statements during the high-profile election season could further boost BTC's price. However, the long-term impact will depend on the overall market environment and policy direction.

Potential Opportunities and Challenges

In the short term, due to ETF outflows, institutional selling, and the mid-month interest rate decision, investors are showing clear risk aversion, putting short-term pressure on BTC prices. Despite these challenges, there are potential opportunities for Bitcoin in the mid-to-long term. If the Fed's rate cuts successfully stimulate economic growth, the recent downturn could create potential for quantitative easing and increased momentum toward the year-end, with the U.S. election providing additional opportunities. In the long term, with the approval of BTC and ETH spot ETFs, crypto assets are gradually gaining recognition from mainstream capital. The crypto market remains in a stage of robust growth, and its future development remains promising.

Overall, by the end of the year, BTC prices may experience high volatility, with the market possibly waiting for a "final drop." Institutions like Standard Chartered and Coinfund are optimistic about BTC’s performance in the fourth quarter. Investors should brace for the short-term downside risks due to policy uncertainties while keeping some assets in reserve to seize mid-term opportunities from rate cuts and the election. Glassnode data shows that long-term BTC holders continue to increase, suggesting that despite any short-term declines, long-term holders are accumulating more, and the future of the crypto market and BTC’s price trajectory remains promising.