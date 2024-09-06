Close Menu
    Bitcoin's end-of-year outlook: a complex landscape

    Bitcoin’s end-of-year outlook: a complex landscape

    Markets

    As we approach the last quarter of 2024, the cryptocurrency market remains volatile, influenced by a myriad of factors. This analysis delves into the key drivers shaping Bitcoin's trajectory, examining recent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and regulatory developments.

    The Bitcoin price has been under pressure in recent weeks due to several factors. The Bank of Japan reiterated the possibility of continuing to raise interest rates, BTC ETFs have been experiencing net outflows, institutions like Ceffu and Fidelity have been transferring large amounts of BTC on-chain, data on unemployment claims and the unemployment rate was released recently, and the mid-month interest rate decision is heightening market risk aversion, with panic spreading.

    ETF Outflows

    Bitcoin ETFs have seen net outflows for six consecutive business days, with a record single-day outflow in four months occurring on Tuesday September 3rd. Over the past week, BTC ETFs have lost about $600 million, indicating growing caution and pessimism in the market. Since the launch of BTC ETFs, retail investors' enthusiasm for BTC has gradually waned. Additionally, on-chain data shows that institutions like Ceffu and Fidelity have transferred large amounts of BTC assets, which weakens market support and may trigger panic selling among retail investors, further increasing market volatility. If this trend continues, BTC prices may face further downward pressure.

    DateIBITFBTCBITBARKBGBTCOthersTotal (USDm)
    Monday, 01. April 2024165.9441.1-0.3-302.66.2-85.7
    Thursday, 01. August 202425.9-48.4-20.7-22.4-71.3187.550.6
    Thursday, 01. February 2024163.935.84.215.9-1820.738.5
    Monday, 01. July 202406541.412.7010.4129.5
    Friday, 01. March 2024202.549.342.355.1-492.43.6-139.6
    Wednesday, 01. May 2024-36.9-191.1-29-98.1-167.4-41.2-563.7
    Tuesday, 02. April 2024150.544.84.3-87.5-81.99.339.5
    Friday, 02. August 202442.8-104.1-29.4-87.7-45.9-13.1-237.4
    Friday, 02. February 2024105.878.911.522.6-144.65.880
    Tuesday, 02. July 202414.15.4-6.82.5-32.43.5-13.7
    Thursday, 02. May 202400013.3-54.97.2-34.4
    Wednesday, 03. April 202442116.7230-75.16.9113.5
    Wednesday, 03. July 202406.500-270-20.5
    Monday, 03. June 202407714.310.703.1105.1
    Friday, 03. May 202412.7102.633.528.163138.4378.3
    Tuesday, 03. September 20240-162.3-25-33.6-50.4-16.5-287.8
    Thursday, 04. April 2024144106.611.212-79.318.9213.4
    Tuesday, 04. June 2024274.4378.761138.728.25.6886.6
    Monday, 04. March 2024420.1404.690.938.2-368-23.1562.7
    Friday, 05. April 2024308.8837.40-198.92.7203
    Monday, 05. August 20240-582.9-69-69.124.8-168.4
    Monday, 05. February 2024137.33800-107.90.768.1
    Friday, 05. July 20240117.430.211.3-28.612.8143.1
    Wednesday, 05. June 2024155.4220.618.571.414.67.6488.1
    Tuesday, 05. March 2024788.3125.63.763.7-332.5-0.5648.3
    Tuesday, 06. August 20240-64.50-28.9-32.2-23-148.6
    Tuesday, 06. February 202445.237.711.38.6-72.73.533.6
    Thursday, 06. June 2024349.93.1-3.1-96.6-37.62217.7
    Wednesday, 06. March 2024281.7205.728.641.3-276.250.9332
    Monday, 06. May 202421.599.22.175.63.914.7217
    Wednesday, 07. August 202452.5030-30.620.245.1
    Wednesday, 07. February 202456.2130.121.43.3-80.815.8146
    Friday, 07. June 2024168.30-7.96.9-36.30131
    Thursday, 07. March 2024244.2473.441.442.1-374.846.2472.5
    Tuesday, 07. May 202404.102.8-28.66-15.7
    Monday, 08. April 202421.36.340.39.3-303.32.3-223.8
    Thursday, 08. August 2024157.665.2032.8-182.9121.9194.6
    Thursday, 08. February 2024204.1128.360.586.4-101.627.3405
    Monday, 08. July 2024187.261.5118.425.11.6294.8
    Friday, 08. March 2024336.3130.381.7-302.949.6223
    Wednesday, 08. May 20240011.500011.5
    Tuesday, 09. April 2024128.733.80-154.90-19.4
    Friday, 09. August 20249.6-19.8-18.10-7715.6-89.7
    Friday, 09. February 2024250.7188.429.1136.5-51.8-11.4541.5
    Tuesday, 09. July 202412191-4.743.3-37.53.3216.4
    Thursday, 09. May 202414.22.76.84.4-43.44-11.3
    Wednesday, 10. April 202433.376.324.37.3-17.50123.7
    Wednesday, 10. July 202422.257.84.75.7-8.265.2147.4
    Monday, 10. June 20246.3-37.60-39.5-36.3-64.9
    Friday, 10. May 202412.45.300-1030.6-84.7
    Thursday, 11. April 2024192.14.611.10-124.98.491.3
    Thursday, 11. January 2024111.7227237.965.3-95.1108.5655.3
    Thursday, 11. July 202472.132.77.54.3-37.7078.9
    Tuesday, 11. June 20240-7.4-11.7-56.5-121-3.8-200.4
    Monday, 11. March 2024562.9215.549.813-494.1158.3505.4
    Friday, 12. April 2024111.1000-166.20-55.1
    Monday, 12. August 202413.40-17.135.4-11.87.927.8
    Monday, 12. February 2024374.7151.93340-95-11.2493.4
    Friday, 12. January 2024386195.317.439.8-484.148.6203
    Friday, 12. July 2024120115.128.4132310.6310.1
    Wednesday, 12. June 202415.650.614.58.5011.6100.8
    Tuesday, 12. March 202484951.624.693-79105.81'045
    Tuesday, 13. August 202434.622.616.5-6.1-28.6039
    Tuesday, 13. February 2024493.1163.610.840-72.81.6636.3
    Thursday, 13. June 202418.2-106.4-9.8-52.7-61.5-14-226.2
    Wednesday, 13. March 2024586.5281.55.644.6-276.542683.7
    Monday, 13. May 2024038.620.3007.166
    Wednesday, 14. August 20242.7-18-5.8-6.8-56.93.4-81.4
    Wednesday, 14. February 2024224.3118.947.2101.5-131.2-21339.7
    Friday, 14. June 20241.5-80.1-7.1-49-52.3-2.9-189.9
    Thursday, 14. March 2024345.413.703.5-257.127.2132.7
    Tuesday, 14. May 202408.10133.1-50.910.2100.5
    Monday, 15. April 202473.4000-110.10-36.7
    Thursday, 15. August 2024016.26.20-2513.711.1
    Thursday, 15. February 2024330.997.4120.288.9-174.614.6477.4
    Monday, 15. July 2024117.236.115.2117.2015.2300.9
    Friday, 15. March 2024139.8155.620.50-139.422.3198.8
    Wednesday, 15. May 20240131.386.338.62719.8303
    Tuesday, 16. April 202425.81.40-12.9-79.47.1-58
    Friday, 16. August 202420.461.31213.4-72.91.735.9
    Friday, 16. February 2024191.4116.720.9140-150.411.7330.3
    Tuesday, 16. January 2024212.710250.2122.3-594.454.5-52.7
    Tuesday, 16. July 2024260.261.117.329.8054.1422.5
    Thursday, 16. May 202493.767.11.4624.628.5257.3
    Wednesday, 17. April 202418.10-7.3-42.7-133.10-165
    Wednesday, 17. January 2024371.4358.168.250.3-460.666.4453.8
    Wednesday, 17. July 2024110.42.8-60-53.9053.3
    Monday, 17. June 20240-922.9-50-3-3.8-145.9
    Friday, 17. May 202438.199.420.81031.621.6221.5
    Thursday, 18. April 202418.837.412.89.5-907.2-4.3
    Thursday, 18. January 2024145.5177.920.141.8-582.370.4-126.6
    Thursday, 18. July 2024102.72.80-47.6-22.51.837.2
    Tuesday, 18. June 20240-83.1-70-62.30-152.4
    Monday, 18. March 2024451.55.917.62.7-642.510.5-154.3
    Friday, 19. April 202429.354.84.912.5-45.8459.7
    Monday, 19. August 202492.73.9-25.700-8.862.1
    Friday, 19. January 2024201.5222.356.762.6-590.490.943.6
    Friday, 19. July 2024116.214144.643.620.361.5427.2
    Tuesday, 19. March 202475.239.62.50-443.50-326.2
    Tuesday, 20. August 202455.40-6.551.9-12.8088
    Tuesday, 20. February 2024154.371.711.127.4-1378.1135.6
    Thursday, 20. June 20241.5-51.1-31.50-53.1-5.7-139.9
    Wednesday, 20. March 202449.312.918.623.3-386.621-261.5
    Monday, 20. May 202466.4642468.39.35.2237.2
    Wednesday, 21. August 20248.410.7100-9.820.239.5
    Wednesday, 21. February 202496.552.5010.7-199.34-35.6
    Friday, 21. June 20240-44.80-28.8-34.21.9-105.9
    Thursday, 21. March 2024233.42.9122-358.814.5-94
    Tuesday, 21. May 202429025.8-4.200-5.9305.7
    Monday, 22. April 202419.734.82.222.6-3517.962.2
    Thursday, 22. August 202475.59.2-11.57.8-28.412.264.8
    Thursday, 22. February 2024125.1158.97.96.7-55.78.5251.4
    Monday, 22. January 2024260.6158.741.665-640.527.2-87.4
    Monday, 22. July 2024526.723.7-47.700-16.8485.9
    Friday, 22. March 202418.918.116.35.4-169.959.6-51.6
    Wednesday, 22. May 20249274.603.5-16.10154
    Tuesday, 23. April 202437.94.423.233.3-66.9-0.331.6
    Friday, 23. August 202486.86442.323.8-35.670.7252
    Friday, 23. February 2024167.552.51234.5-44.210.2232.5
    Tuesday, 23. January 2024160.1157.726.361.8-515.33.3-106.1
    Tuesday, 23. July 202471.90-70.3-52.3-27.30-78
    Thursday, 23. May 20248919.102-13.711.5107.9
    Wednesday, 24. April 202405.604.2-130.40-120.6
    Wednesday, 24. January 202466.2125.719.124.9-429.335.1-158.3
    Wednesday, 24. July 2024661.403.3-26.2044.5
    Monday, 24. June 20240-35.2-8.2-7.2-90.4-33.5-174.5
    Friday, 24. May 2024182.143.76.44.1015.6251.9
    Thursday, 25. April 20240-22.6-6-31.3-139.4-18.3-217.6
    Thursday, 25. January 2024170.71012016.1-394.16.5-79.8
    Thursday, 25. July 202470.7000-39.6031.1
    Tuesday, 25. June 2024048.815.2-6.2-30.33.531
    Monday, 25. March 202435.5261.8140-350.154.215.4
    Friday, 26. April 20240-2.8-3.85.4-82.40-83.6
    Monday, 26. August 2024224.1-8.3-16.6003.4202.6
    Monday, 26. February 2024111.8243.337.2130.6-22.419.4519.9
    Friday, 26. January 202487.1100.130.946.4-255.15.414.8
    Friday, 26. July 202423.24.531.40-26.519.251.8
    Wednesday, 26. June 2024018.60-4.94.33.421.4
    Tuesday, 26. March 2024162.2279.116.773.6-212.398.7418
    Tuesday, 27. August 202400-6.8-102-18.30-127.1
    Tuesday, 27. February 2024520.212618.45.4-125.632.5576.9
    Thursday, 27. June 202406.781.8-11.46.711.8
    Wednesday, 27. March 2024323.81.50200.7-299.817.3243.5
    Wednesday, 28. August 20240-10.4-8.7-59.3-8-18.9-105.3
    Wednesday, 28. February 2024612.1245.29.923.8-216.4-1.2673.4
    Friday, 28. June 202482.4-25042.8-27.2073
    Thursday, 28. March 202495.168.16727.6-104.929.9182.8
    Tuesday, 28. May 2024102.534.33.34.1-105.2645
    Monday, 29. April 20240-6.96.8-31.3-24.74.5-51.6
    Thursday, 29. August 2024-13.5-31.1-8.15.3-22.7-1.7-71.8
    Thursday, 29. February 2024603.944.821.79.9-598.910.992.3
    Monday, 29. January 2024198.4208.22017.2-191.73255.1
    Monday, 29. July 2024205.6-5.9-21.30-54.30124.1
    Wednesday, 29. May 202424.617.7114-31.12.128.3
    Tuesday, 30. April 20240-35.3-34.33.6-93.2-2.4-161.6
    Friday, 30. August 20240-12.9-16.4-65-70.2-11.1-175.6
    Tuesday, 30. January 2024299.2119.221.916.8-220.710.9247.3
    Tuesday, 30. July 202474.9-2.9-3.2-7.9-73.6-5.6-18.3
    Thursday, 30. May 20241.6119.125.9-99.902.148.8
    Wednesday, 31. January 2024116.223217.814.8-187.74.5197.6
    Wednesday, 31. July 202421-31.6-2.5-4.60180.3
    Friday, 31. May 2024169.15.900-124.3-1.948.8

    Breakdown of the US Spot Bitcoin ETF flows (USDm) / Source: CVJ.CH Bitcoin ETF Flows Overview

    Macroeconomic Indicators

    On the macroeconomic side, according to market data, the yield on 2-year U.S. Treasury bonds dropped to 3.76% at the close on September 4, reflecting heightened expectations that the Federal Reserve might lower interest rates on September 18. Short-term bond yields are more closely tied to the Fed's benchmark interest rate, and the probability of a 50-basis-point rate cut is now above 40%. It is expected that the remaining three rate cuts this year will collectively lower rates by at least 110 basis points.

    In the short term, the rate cut decision could boost the prices of risk assets, but in the long term, there is pessimism about whether an economic recession will occur. Historically, when the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverts, there are two possible outcomes: an economic recession or a Fed rate cut to counter the slowdown. However, due to the pandemic, many U.S. economic indicators have become distorted, making it uncertain whether this inversion will lead to a recession. Additionally, potential exchange rate fluctuations in Japan may lead to changes in the global interest rate environment, further complicating the short- and medium-term outlook for the global economy.

    Election-related factors

    From the U.S. Elections side, during periods of uncertainty in fiscal policy, international trade relations, and monetary policy, the market tends to be more sensitive. Historically, certain remarks and measures during election periods have stimulated economic growth, which is generally favorable to the market, especially for risk assets. Trump has repeatedly expressed support for cryptocurrencies in public forums, and his pro-crypto statements during the high-profile election season could further boost BTC's price. However, the long-term impact will depend on the overall market environment and policy direction.

    Potential Opportunities and Challenges

    In the short term, due to ETF outflows, institutional selling, and the mid-month interest rate decision, investors are showing clear risk aversion, putting short-term pressure on BTC prices. Despite these challenges, there are potential opportunities for Bitcoin in the mid-to-long term. If the Fed's rate cuts successfully stimulate economic growth, the recent downturn could create potential for quantitative easing and increased momentum toward the year-end, with the U.S. election providing additional opportunities. In the long term, with the approval of BTC and ETH spot ETFs, crypto assets are gradually gaining recognition from mainstream capital. The crypto market remains in a stage of robust growth, and its future development remains promising.

    Overall, by the end of the year, BTC prices may experience high volatility, with the market possibly waiting for a "final drop." Institutions like Standard Chartered and Coinfund are optimistic about BTC’s performance in the fourth quarter. Investors should brace for the short-term downside risks due to policy uncertainties while keeping some assets in reserve to seize mid-term opportunities from rate cuts and the election. Glassnode data shows that long-term BTC holders continue to increase, suggesting that despite any short-term declines, long-term holders are accumulating more, and the future of the crypto market and BTC’s price trajectory remains promising.

    Ratio of long- and short-term holders / Source: Glassnode
    Established in 2018, Bitget is a world leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 30 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

