Trump announces strategic USA Bitcoin reserve at Nashville conference

Over the weekend, Donald Trump appeared at the world's largest bitcoin conference in Nashville, Tennessee. The Republican presidential candidate once again expressed his support for the industry. To cap off his nearly hour-long speech, Trump announced a strategic bitcoin reserve for the United States.

The regulatory status of cryptoassets has long been controversial in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are engaged in an ongoing battle for oversight. Many in the industry point to former MIT professor Gary Gensler, who has been nominated by the Biden administration to chair the SEC in 2021, as the primary source of this regulatory uncertainty. Other Democratic initiatives have also caused discontent among crypto advocates, some of whom speak of a coordinated attack on the industry - Operation Choke Point 2.0. The Republican presidential candidate has cleverly used this sentiment in his campaign in recent months. At the bitcoin conference in Nashville, Tennessee, Trump went a step further.

Crypto industry should stay in the US

In his speech, Trump echoed the anti-crypto stance of his rival party. He claimed that the current administration is deliberately targeting the sector and pushing companies overseas. This would change under his administration. If elected, America would become the world leader in bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general. He promised to make the U.S. a "Bitcoin superpower."

To thunderous applause from the Nashville audience, Trump announced that his first action would be to fire current SEC Chairman Gary Gensler and replace him with someone who would "shape the future, not block it." This would be a significant move for the industry. While some in the industry exaggerate Gensler's negative influence, his anti-crypto policies have been criticized even within his own ranks for creating a murky regulatory environment for companies.

Trump plans to create a strategic bitcoin reserve

Trump went on to say that bitcoin could truly flourish under his administration, and his campaign team seems to have done its homework, as the 78-year-old candidate began using bitcoin jargon in his speech. Cryptocurrencies would "go to the moon" and "skyrocket like never before." His administration would strictly block a central bank digital currency (CBDC), which is seen by many in the industry as a dystopian weapon of the government.

The last five minutes of his speech were the icing on the cake. While all bitcoiners know that you should never sell your bitcoin, the U.S. government has been steadily liquidating its confiscated bitcoin holdings, leaving 213,000 BTC worth approximately $15 billion. This represents one percent of the total Bitcoin supply, and Trump plans to turn it into a strategic reserve for the US, serving as a "permanent national asset." This move has likely secured the majority of single-issue voters in the crypto space. The international implications of such a move would be monumental.