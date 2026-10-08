Automated market makers as decentralized portfolio managers

Decentralized exchanges are often measured by trading volume, fees and total value locked (TVL). However, that view falls short. The real progress lies deeper: automated market makers (AMMs) replace the traditional order book with a transparent calculation rule.

This rule sets the price at which two digital assets can be swapped. With every trade, it also changes the composition of the liquidity pool automatically. Anyone who provides capital to such a pool is therefore doing more than mere "liquidity provision." In fact, they hold a rule-based portfolio. If the market buys heavily into one token, the pool gives up part of it. At the same time, it receives more of the other token. When the relative price falls, the opposite happens. In effect, the mechanism works like automatic portfolio rebalancing.

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What liquidity providers hold in automated market makers

Liquidity provision in AMMs enables portfolio management with fixed target weights. This becomes especially clear with geometric mean market makers, as known from Balancer-like models. There, the pool follows a weighting rule: it keeps restoring the desired relative shares of its assets. The smart contract thus takes over a task that traditional asset management steers deliberately. It sells assets that have risen in relative terms and buys those that have fallen.

From this perspective, the term "impermanent loss" loses some of its mystique. It does not describe a puzzling DeFi phenomenon. Instead, it refers to the difference between two strategies. One strategy is simply holding the original tokens. The other is the automatic rebalancing within the pool. When a token rises sharply, buy-and-hold often looks better in hindsight. That is because the pool has meanwhile sold part of the winner.

For professional investors, this framing matters. Liquidity provision is not an interest-bearing investment or a risk-free source of ongoing fee income. Its results depend heavily on price swings and arbitrage. Therefore, the level of the trading fee is not the only decisive factor. Market volatility, trading activity and the efficiency of arbitrage count as well. So does the question of how well investors can hedge the position.

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How to hedge impermanent loss

Mathematical analysis shows that investors do not simply have to accept the risk. Impermanent loss correlates closely with the realized volatility of the price. Under idealized conditions, instruments known from traditional derivatives markets can hedge it, in particular weighted variance swaps. This makes a seemingly new DeFi phenomenon readable as a familiar financial risk: the sale of volatility.

Things become truly practical once trading fees enter the picture. Fees are not only a source of income. They also change the market mechanism within the AMM. After all, fees are what creates a bid-ask spread in the pool in the first place. Consequently, the pool price does not have to match the price on other trading venues at every moment. Under continuous price movements, the opportunity cost can disappear or even turn into a gain. The benchmark here is a self-financing portfolio with fixed weights. In practice, this remains an approximation, because markets move in jumps and transactions cannot occur continuously.

Market-neutral strategies for liquidity providers

Some approaches go a step further and do not bet on rising or falling token prices. Rather, they aim to keep the value of the position as stable as possible. In addition, they seek to earn income from trading fees and from the hedge. Investors can build such strategies with options and futures. In practice, this is demanding. It requires suitable maturities, sufficiently liquid strike prices and enough collateral. Moreover, the capital requirement can be significantly higher than the amount in the pool. In return, the hedging structure itself can generate income, for example through forward premiums or funding rates.

AMMs thus offer more than innovative trading infrastructure. They are automated portfolio managers that translate investment rules into smart contracts. In doing so, they make rule-based asset management transparent and accessible around the clock.