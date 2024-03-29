What are central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)?

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are a digital form of fiat money issued by the government and backed by the country's central bank. CBDCs can be designed in different ways to counter potential risks. Here's an overview.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) - also known as the central bank of central banks - is closely examining the development of central bank digital currencies and their potential impacts. In a recently published report, the BIS noted that CBDCs could offer benefits such as faster payment processing, stronger financial integration, and lower costs for businesses. At the same time, the international financial organization also warns that CBDCs could have unintended consequences, such as an increased risk of cyberattacks, greater potential for government surveillance, and a departure from traditional banking systems. For central banks, it is essential to weigh these pros and cons skillfully.

What are CBDCs and how do they work?

A CBDC is a digital form of currency issued by a central bank. Unlike cryptocurrencies, CBDCs have full government backing, making them a more stable and reliable form of digital money. CBDCs can be used to pay for goods and services like physical cash and are recorded in a ledger that tracks all transactions in real-time.

Essentially, there are two types of central bank digital currencies. Wholesale CBDCs are used by financial institutions to settle transactions between themselves. Retail CBDCs, on the other hand, are created for everyday use by ordinary residents. Retail CBDCs have more potential side effects on the financial system, which is why central banks are more focused on Wholesale CBDCs.

Advantages of digital fiat money

One of the main advantages for consumers is convenience. CBDCs can be stored and accessed through a digital wallet, eliminating the need to carry physical cash or cards. This can be particularly useful for small transactions. Another benefit of CBDCs is speed. Transactions can be completed in real-time and processed instantly, saving time and reducing friction in retail.

Additionally, CBDCs can be more secure than traditional forms of payment. Since transactions are recorded in a digital ledger, they can be traced and verified, making it difficult for fraudsters to steal or manipulate the currency. CBDCs can also help improve financial inclusion. Digital wallets can be accessed from a mobile phone, enabling people without access to traditional banking services to participate in the economy.

"Digital money issued by the central bank would represent a stability anchor for the payment and currency systems. A digital euro could also strengthen the euro area's monetary sovereignty and foster competition and efficiency in the European payments landscape." - European Central Bank (ECB) on a digital euro

Challenges of CBDCs

While CBDCs have the potential to fundamentally change finance, their introduction is not without challenges and risks. For CBDCs to fully realize their potential, they must be accessible to everyone - especially those who lack access to traditional banking services or are unfamiliar with digital payment methods. This could require significant investment in education and infrastructure to increase adoption of CBDCs.

Another challenge is ensuring security in CBDC transactions. Despite the security of distributed ledger technology (DLT), there are still potential vulnerabilities and risks associated with digital currencies. Central banks must develop robust security measures and protocols to protect users and prevent fraud or other malicious activities.

The greatest concerns regarding central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are that they can be fully traced and tracked by the central bank. Unlike cash, which allows for anonymous transactions, CBDC transactions would leave a permanent digital trail that would give the central bank unprecedented access to a person's spending habits. This could lead to privacy violations, such as targeted advertising, government surveillance, or data breaches, if adequate safeguards are not put in place. That's why Thomas Moser, Alternate Member of the SNB Governing Board, warned against retail CBDCs in an interview with CVJ.CH.

New CBDC functions raise further questions

Programmable money is a powerful feature of CBDCs that has a lot of potential advantages and disadvantages. Essentially, central banks can program their digital currency to automatically execute certain things. For example, smart contracts can be created, the flow of money between parties can be regulated, or restrictions on the use of digital currency can be programmatically enforced. This could be very helpful in many ways; automation of financial transactions, cost reduction, increased efficiency, and improved transparency are just a few examples.

A potentially controversial use of programmable money is to incentivize people to certain behaviors or actions. Governments or central banks could create incentives for specific spending by offering rewards or benefits through CBDCs. This raises concerns about state control over individual financial decisions. Any use of programmable money for nudging purposes would need to be carefully thought out and executed to avoid unintended consequences or negative impacts on individuals.

Overall, the potential impacts of CBDCs on the global financial system are complex and nuanced. While their introduction offers potential benefits, it also poses significant risks and challenges that must be carefully weighed by policymakers and financial experts. A thoughtful approach to the introduction of CBDCs will be crucial in maximizing their potential benefits while minimizing their potential risks.