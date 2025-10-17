66% of crypto users plan to increase investment, driving global growth

In 2025, the crypto market is unfolding against a backdrop of shifting macroeconomic conditions and strong participation from both retail and institutional investors. With global uncertainty still influencing markets, investor sentiment has become one of the most critical indicators of how adoption and price trajectories will evolve.

For this, Bitget, one of the world's leading Universal Exchanges (UEX), has released its Q3 2025 Crypto Market Confidence and BTC Investment Trend Report, highlighting sustained optimism across global markets despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.

Market confidence outlook

The survey captured insights from thousands of participants across Europe, Latin America, MENA, Africa, and Asia, revealing that about 66% of respondents plan to increase their crypto investments in the coming months. Half indicated they would actively expand their trading positions, while 43% leaned toward long-term savings and wealth management strategies. When it comes to Bitcoin’s trajectory, 49% expect the next bull run to peak between USD 150,000 and USD 200.000, with a growing share of long-term investors anticipating even higher valuations.

Ethereum and Solana continue to be strong favorites among global investors, with 67% and 55% support, respectively, while mainstream assets like BTC and ETH remain the backbone of allocation strategies. At the same time, platform tokens, meme coins, and Layer 2 projects retain niche but significant traction across specific regions.

Regional highlights

Regional differences were particularly striking. Nigeria (84%), China (73%), India (72%) led in their willingness to increase allocation, underscoring the role of emerging markets as key engines for crypto adoption. By contrast, developed markets such as Germany, France, and Japan showed more cautious sentiment, while South Korea stood out for its unusually high proportion of respondents signaling plans to reduce investment. Savings and conservative allocation strategies were more common in markets like Ukraine (57%), Taiwan (53%), and China (52%).

"The findings of this report clearly indicate extraordinary resilience and optimism within the global crypto community, with a majority of users planning to increase their investments. This strong investor sentiment, especially in emerging markets, is not merely a reaction to current market conditions, but a sign of deep and growing confidence in the long-term potential of digital assets. In our view, it is precisely this sustained enthusiasm, which translates into a combination of dynamic trading approaches and prudent accumulation strategies, that is shaping the next phase of market adoption and growth."

- Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget

Market implications

The findings underscore how global confidence in crypto remains strong despite macroeconomic headwinds. Capital inflows are driven by emerging markets, where crypto adoption is increasingly tied to financial inclusion and inflation hedging. Experienced investors are shaping a more value-driven narrative around Bitcoin, while new entrants balance between cautious exploration and speculative activity.

Bitget interprets these signals as proof of the industry’s maturity. Investors are no longer merely chasing bull runs-they are using crypto as a tool for long-term wealth management, payments, and financial autonomy.