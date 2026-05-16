Weekly review CW 20: Clarity Act is nearing the finish line

The US Senate Banking Committee approved the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act by a vote of 15-9, moving the most important US crypto market structure bill one step closer to law. More than 130 amendments had been filed, with Senator Elizabeth Warren alone submitting 44 of them. Democrats Ruben Gallego and Angela Alsobrooks broke with party lines and secured a majority for the initiative led by Committee Chair Tim Scott. The legislation divides oversight: the CFTC supervises digital commodities such as Bitcoin, while the SEC retains jurisdiction over securities. Democratic opposition continues to be fuelled by the Trump family’s crypto businesses, whose wealth from memecoins and World Liberty Financial is estimated at USD 11.6 billion. On the Senate floor, the bill requires 60 votes and thus nine Democratic supporters. Polymarket puts the probability of passage at 60%.