Blockchain and AI: Over 1 million crypto jobs by 2030?

While Artificial Intelligence (AI) already accounts for over one million open positions worldwide, the blockchain sector is still in its early stages. However, an industry study anticipates rapid growth.

According to a recent report by the research arm of crypto exchange Bitget, titled “Blockchain vs. AI: Untapped Potential in Talent Attraction and Growth,” there are currently only around 15,000 to 20,000 active blockchain job postings globally. Nevertheless, the sector is experiencing an impressive average annual growth rate of 45%. If blockchain technology achieves a level of adoption comparable to AI, more than one million new jobs could be created by 2030.

Regional distribution and growth projections

The demand for blockchain professionals is currently concentrated in North America (40%), the Asia-Pacific region (35%), and Europe (20%). Projections indicate that around 500,000 new blockchain jobs could be created by 2028. With accelerated adoption of the technology, the number could rise to over one million positions by 2030.

Challenges and necessary measures

To unlock the full potential of blockchain technology, the report identifies several key factors:

Regulatory clarity: Clear legal frameworks, such as the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, could boost corporate confidence and encourage investment. Enterprise integration: Broader use of blockchain technologies in industries such as finance, healthcare, and logistics could significantly increase the demand for professionals. Scalability and technological advancement: Improvements in transaction speed and cost-efficiency are crucial to enabling widespread blockchain adoption. Education and talent development: Incorporating blockchain topics into academic programs and offering specialized training could expand the talent pool. Financial support: Increased investment from venture capitalists and government funding programs could accelerate blockchain development and adoption.

While AI has seen explosive job growth in recent years, the blockchain industry still lags behind. Nevertheless, the report suggests that with appropriate support and integration, the sector has the potential to reach similar employment figures.

Tech giants betting on blockchain

Another key point highlighted by Bitget is the growing interest in blockchain technology among established tech companies. Firms such as OpenAI, Google, and IBM are increasingly investing in blockchain research and development—driving innovation and creating new roles in areas like smart contracts, DeFi, blockchain security, and supply chain management. This institutional involvement signals a clear trend toward the professionalization of the industry and could exponentially increase the demand for talent in the coming years. As a result, new opportunities are emerging for developers, project managers, and consultants willing to specialize early.