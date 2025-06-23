Turkish Garanti BBVA Kripto partners with Wyden

Wyden’s institutional digital asset trading infrastructure has been selected to power Garanti BBVA Kripto’s digital asset trading offering.

Wyden, a leading provider of institutional digital asset trading infrastructure for regulated institutions, and Garanti BBVA Kripto, a subsidiary of Garanti BBVA, one of Turkey’s largest banks, have announced a strategic partnership to support the growth of Garanti BBVA Kripto’s digital asset trading offering to its retail and corporate customer base.

Garanti BBVA Kripto's offering includes trading in various cryptocurrencies as well as trading crypto pairs in Turkish lira and US dollars. The offering expands local market access to digital assets and provides Turkish investors with a seamless and efficient trading experience.

State-of-the-art digital asset infrastructure for an optimal customer experience

The platform incorporates different liquidity sources, ensuring both optimal price discovery and best execution to meet new regulatory requirements. Wyden acts as the central trading infrastructure allowing Garanti BBVA Kripto to optimize profitability, manage liquidity, hedge risk and exposure, whilst providing its retail and corporate customers with a superb client trading experience.

In addition to enabling best execution, the Wyden platform also supports Garanti BBVA Kripto’s comprehensive risk management needs by delivering dynamic hedging mechanisms to manage both limits and exposures.

“As we build out our efficient, scalable, and compliant crypto trading offering for our retail and corporate clients, Wyden’s advanced technology gives us the flexibility and confidence to operate and scale in this emerging segment – while always staying closely aligned with our regulatory and risk management priorities. As Garanti BBVA Kripto we are going to constantly build towards the needs of crypto users and the industry.” - Onur Güven, CEO at Garanti BBVA Kripto

Wyden CEO Andy Flury also expressed his delight about the collaboration. According to him, the partnership brings Wyden together with one of the most trusted financial institutions in the region and underscores their shared commitment to secure, compliant, and scalable digital asset services.