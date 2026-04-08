New research highlights security risks as AI agents shift to execution

Artificial intelligence in crypto markets is shifting from analysis to autonomous execution. As a result, a collaborative report by Bitget and SlowMist highlights the new category of risk that emerges when AI agents begin initiating transactions on their own. Traditional security models lack the design to address this transition.

Until recently, AI served mainly as a tool for market analysis and predictions. Now, however, these systems increasingly operate as autonomous agents. They execute trades, manage assets, and interact with on-chain protocols - all without constant human oversight. Consequently, this shift from recommendation to action creates vulnerabilities that demand a fundamentally different approach to AI agent security, as explained in the report.

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Automated execution amplifies financial risk

When AI agents move beyond recommendations and begin executing transactions, errors or security breaches carry immediate financial consequences. In the crypto market, for example, transactions settle almost instantly. A compromised or misdirected agent can therefore initiate decisions before any human is able to intervene. In turn, the speed at which capital moves in decentralized systems leaves virtually no margin for error.

"Artificial intelligence is moving from the role of observer to that of active participant in the markets. This fundamentally changes the nature of risk. The question is no longer how intelligent these systems are, but how safely they are allowed to operate." - Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget

The speed of crypto settlement makes this particularly dangerous. In contrast to traditional finance, where clearing delays serve as a buffer, blockchain transactions reach finality within seconds. As a consequence, a single misconfigured AI agent can cause irreversible losses before anyone detects the problem. In traditional markets, institutions rely on T+1 or T+2 settlement cycles that provide time for manual review. On-chain execution, however, eliminates that safety net entirely.

Similarly, the scale of potential damage grows with the autonomy granted to these systems. An AI agent with broad trading permissions and access to significant capital can execute dozens of transactions per minute. If the underlying model receives corrupted data or falls victim to an adversarial attack, the financial impact compounds rapidly. For this reason, the report emphasizes that this speed-autonomy combination represents an entirely new risk profile for financial markets.

AI agent security gaps span multiple layers

Autonomous AI systems introduce new attack surfaces across their entire operational stack. Specifically, prompt injection can manipulate decision-making. In addition, malicious plugins can alter agent behavior. Over-permissioned APIs, meanwhile, can expose capital to unintended actions. Because these agents run continuously without constant supervision, the window for exploitation remains permanently open.

Each of these attack vectors targets a different layer of the system. For instance, prompt injection exploits the natural language interface that many AI agents use to interpret instructions. Attackers can then embed hidden commands in seemingly benign data feeds. Malicious plugins, on the other hand, compromise the tools an agent relies on for market data or execution routing. Above all, over-permissioned APIs represent perhaps the most direct threat - they grant agents broader access to funds than their intended function requires.

The Bitget-SlowMist report frames these vulnerabilities not as isolated incidents but as systemic risk. In other words, security can no longer function as an application-level safeguard alone. Instead, it must permeate the entire architecture through which AI systems interact with capital. Every layer - from data ingestion to trade execution - requires independent verification and containment mechanisms.

Traditional cybersecurity approaches focus on perimeter defense and access control. AI agents, though, operate within the perimeter by design. As such, they need access to sensitive systems in order to function. The report therefore calls for defense-in-depth strategies tailored to autonomous financial agents.

Platforms restructure infrastructure for resilience

Given these risks, platforms deploying AI agents now re-evaluate their safety architectures. One widely adopted approach involves clearly separating analysis, execution, and fund access into distinct modules. In effect, this structure prevents a single vulnerability from cascading into unintended transactions. Each module operates with its own permissions and audit trail.

At the same time, permissions now follow least-privilege access principles. Transaction simulation and verification processes also run before execution reaches finalization. These controls ensure that even fully autonomous AI agents operate within defined and constrained boundaries. The goal is containment without sacrificing operational speed. An AI agent analyzing market data, for instance, never directly accesses withdrawal functions.

Moreover, the report advocates for a closed-loop security model. In this framework, teams address risks before, during, and after execution. To begin with, pre-execution checks include transaction simulation and parameter validation. During execution, real-time monitoring flags anomalous behavior. Post-execution audits then verify that outcomes match intended parameters. Together, continuous monitoring, bounded permissions, and verifiable transaction flows form the foundation of this approach. In short, security shifts from a reactive process to an embedded system design principle.

SlowMist, a blockchain security firm that has investigated over 1'000 crypto security incidents, brings particular expertise to this analysis. Indeed, the company has consistently advocated for layered security architectures in decentralized finance. Its collaboration with Bitget on this report signals that major industry players recognize AI agent security as a priority concern.

From performance to trust in automated finance

As AI agents become more deeply integrated into trading, asset management, and on-chain activity, the boundary between user intent and system execution grows increasingly abstract. In this environment, reliability depends not solely on performance metrics. Rather, it hinges equally on how well systems operate within controlled limits.

Trust in automated finance, in other words, requires redefinition. Currently, users evaluate AI trading tools primarily by returns and accuracy. The report argues, however, that security architecture should become an equally important evaluation criterion. After all, an AI agent that generates strong returns but operates without proper containment mechanisms poses a greater long-term risk than a conservative system with robust safeguards.

This shift also carries regulatory implications. As financial authorities worldwide develop frameworks for AI in finance, the distinction between advisory and execution-capable systems will likely become a key regulatory boundary. Accordingly, systems that autonomously execute transactions may face stricter oversight requirements than those that merely generate recommendations.

Overall, financial activity is becoming more automated at every level. Yet the supporting infrastructure must account not only for speed and access but also for containment and resilience. The Bitget-SlowMist report offers a reference framework for digital asset platforms, developers, and users navigating this transition.

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