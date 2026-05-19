PostFinance opens crypto offering to corporate clients

Starting in May 2026, PostFinance is extending its crypto business to Swiss corporate clients. Companies, financial institutions, insurers, pension funds and corporations can now trade 22 cryptocurrencies. In addition, they can have those assets held in custody through the bank's in-house channels.

As a result, the systemically important bank ranks among the first Swiss retail banks to offer digital assets fully digitally in the B2B segment as well. The offering runs on an execution-only basis. PostFinance carries out buy, sell and custody orders, but does not provide investment advice. Access is available around the clock via E-Finance and the PostFinance app. These are the same channels used for the retail offering. The custody partner remains Sygnum Bank, with custody handled entirely in Switzerland. In addition, couples with a joint partner account will now also gain access.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Sygnum as the infrastructure backbone

Sygnum delivers the technical foundation through its B2B banking platform. It is FINMA-regulated and provides API-based digital asset services. According to Sygnum, more than 15 Swiss banks and international financial institutions already use the infrastructure. As a result, the Zurich-based digital asset bank is emerging as the dominant custody provider in the local banking sector.

Corporate clients can execute savings plans and individual orders starting at USD 50. In addition, Ethereum staking is available as a yield component. Furthermore, PostFinance initially introduced this feature for retail clients in January 2025. The regulatory backdrop also plays into PostFinance's hands. As part of its licensing reform, FINMA is preparing two new authorisation categories. These include a dedicated category for crypto institutions analogous to the European MiCA regulation. The consultation ended in February 2026, and a law is not expected before 2027. Moreover, the OECD Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework takes effect on 1 January 2027. This framework tightens institutional reporting obligations.

Institutional demand as the driver

With this step, PostFinance is addressing a specific client group. Some companies want to use digital assets for portfolio diversification or international payment processes. In addition, institutional players are explicitly in focus: financial institutions, insurers, public administrations, pension funds and corporations. According to Alexander Thoma, Head of Digital Assets at PostFinance, this clientele expects professional standards familiar from traditional finance.

However, market penetration remains thin. According to an industry survey, only 14% of Swiss companies have practical experience with digital assets. This is where the bank's argument comes in. Through the familiar E-Finance environment, Swiss firms should find an entry point. Moreover, they avoid having to open separate accounts at pure-play crypto banks. As a result, PostFinance is moving into corporate client territory previously held by classic crypto houses such as Sygnum or AMINA, without touching their custody business. Sygnum earns alongside.

From retail pilot to B2B expansion

PostFinance launched the retail crypto offering in February 2024, at the time as the first systemically important Swiss bank with direct crypto access. The launch covered 11 cryptocurrencies, with another five added in July 2024. With the latest expansion of the lineup by six coins, the offering now stands at 22 cryptocurrencies. As a result, this is the largest expansion round to date.

The business rationale for the B2B step is reflected in the adoption figures. Since the launch in February 2024, clients have opened around 36,000 crypto custody accounts and executed more than 565,000 transactions. With a total of roughly 2.5 million clients, PostFinance reaches about one-third of the Swiss population. This reach gives the bank a distribution advantage that the specialised crypto banks Sygnum and AMINA cannot match.

At the same time, PostFinance is working on a second initiative in the digital asset space. Since April 2026, the bank has been testing a franc stablecoin (CHFD) on Ethereum in a controlled sandbox. Partners include UBS, Sygnum, Raiffeisen, ZKB, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise and Swiss Stablecoin AG. As a result, PostFinance is positioning itself on two fronts of institutional crypto adoption at once. Specifically, the bank acts as a custody distribution channel for corporate clients and as a co-developer of a regulated CHF stablecoin infrastructure.