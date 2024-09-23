TON ecosystem records steady growth in daily transactions

The TON blockchain has emerged as one of the fastest-growing and most popular public chains in 2024, with over 10x growth in on-chain key metrics, including transactions number, Total Value Locked (TVL), and decentralized exchange (DEX) trading volume.

A recent study from Bitget Research highlights the current state and development traction of the TON ecosystem. The Telegram blockchain has demonstrated a significant increase in user adoption, mostly from CIS region. This is evidenced by the substantial growth in daily transactions, which have skyrocketed from 100,000 to 1.2 million over the year. Moreover, the Total Value Locked (TVL) in the ecosystem has surged 18 times to $350 million in the past 6 months driven by DEX trading volume growth, rising from $2 to $40 million from the start of the year.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

How did the TON Blockchain develop

One of the primary drivers of TON's growth has been its deep integration with Telegram. The TON ecosystem effectively leveraged Telegram's vast user base of nearly 900 million through features like an official wallet embedded within the Telegram app, as well as Telegram’s support for various Bots and Mini Apps, facilitating the transition of Telegram users to the TON Network. This approach led to the emergence of high-traffic mini-apps such as Notcoin, Catizen, and Hamster Kombat.

In addition to leveraging Telegram's traffic, the development of the TON blockchain has been significantly influenced by the TON Foundation’s development strategies. These include strong support for projects within the ecosystem through initiatives like Open League, attracting numerous talented developers and projects to build within the TON ecosystem. Within two weeks from the launch of the Open League, the blockchain’s TVL increased by 70%, and daily active wallet users surged by 370%. Strategic collaborations with industry veterans have also helped such as collaboration with USDT through the TON Foundation, as well as HashKey Group, Fireblocks, DWF Labs, and others.

Opportunities and challenges

TON offers significant opportunities for wealth creation across three primary sectors: Free Airdrops, Tap-to-Earn, and DeFi. Free Airdrops have the potential for widespread distribution and rapid growth, while Tap-to-Earn models can quickly attract new users and offer attractive returns. Despite the abundance of Tap to Earn projects, user accumulation has been rapid, exemplified by Hamster Kombat, which achieved 239 million registrations in just three months, becoming one of the hottest Tap to Earn games and gaining over 10 million subscribers on YouTube in a week. Although the DeFi sector is currently underdeveloped, it presents significant future potential as well.

However, despite the impressive growth, the TON ecosystem still faces certain challenges. TON suffers from low trading activity and poor lending options. DeFi, lending, gaming and other sectors push demand for the ecosystem’s services. To counter slow growth, the TON ecosystem will have to address its DeFi shortcomings, expand beyond the CIS, and tackle regulatory challenges.

TON ecosystem predictions for 2026

Based on our analysis, we foresee several key developments in the TON ecosystem over the next two years.