Younger generations turn to crypto for retirement savings

A new study by the crypto exchange Bitget Research reveals a major shift in retirement planning among younger generations. Gen Z and Gen Alpha are showing a growing distrust of traditional pension systems and a strong preference for alternative investments, particularly cryptocurrencies.

The study highlights several key trends in how younger generations approach retirement savings:

78% of respondents prefer alternative savings over traditional pension funds.

20% are open to receiving pensions in cryptocurrency, showing a growing interest in digital assets as part of their retirement strategy.

Over 40% already invest in cryptocurrencies, demonstrating high engagement with the crypto market.

73% do not understand how traditional pension funds work, indicating a gap in financial education.

87% are considering cryptocurrencies for long-term savings, with 41% actively exploring this option.

Structure of the survey / Source: Bitget Research

Declining trust in traditional pension systems

The survey highlights a significant decline in trust toward conventional pension systems. 78% of respondents stated they would rather rely on alternative retirement savings such as crypto, real estate, or private pension funds. This shift is driven by growing skepticism about the stability and transparency of traditional pension models.

A key issue is the lack of understanding of how pension funds operate over 70% of respondents admitted they do not know where or how their pension money is invested. This financial uncertainty is leading many to seek out self-managed investment options that offer more control and transparency.

Knowledge about traditional pension funds / Source: Bitget Research

Crypto as a future pension option?

One of the most striking findings is that 20% of respondents are open to receiving their pensions in cryptocurrency. While this is still a minority, it reflects a significant shift in mindset, especially considering the regulatory uncertainties surrounding digital assets.

Additionally, 87% are considering cryptocurrencies as a tool for long-term savings, with 41% actively looking into it. This suggests that crypto is not just seen as a speculative investment but as a potential component of a stable financial future.

However, challenges remain—the biggest barriers to widespread adoption of crypto pensions are:

Market volatility – The price fluctuations of digital assets make them riskier than traditional investments.

Regulatory uncertainty – Governments and financial institutions have yet to fully integrate cryptocurrencies into official retirement structures.

Younger generations are already planning for retirement

Contrary to the stereotype that young people don’t think about retirement, the study found that 76% of respondents are already considering their retirement savings. Of these, 33% have active plans, while 43% are still evaluating their options.

Plans for retirement savings / Source: Bitget Research

This proactive approach suggests that younger generations are not only interested in new financial technologies but also recognize the importance of preparing for the future. Given their comfort with digital assets and their distrust of traditional systems, crypto-based pension solutions could gain more traction in the coming years.

The study suggests that financial institutions may need to adapt to these changing preferences. Traditional pension providers could:

Modernize their offerings by integrating blockchain-based solutions.

Increase transparency to regain trust among younger investors.

Enhance financial education to help people understand their options better.

In the US, some state pensions have already added Bitcoin ETFs to their portfolios. If this trend continues, pressure onother funds to include a crypto offering would increase.